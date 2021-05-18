Relax! The Australian cricket stars are back, but it’s not a double standard, is it? | Dom Knight

E.verybody relax, our male cricket stars are back from India. Or rather from the Maldives, where they had been brought to safety from the pandemic that devastated millions of people in India who were not lucky enough to be transported to the Maldives.

The players flew to Sydney airport on Monday aboard a flight chartered by the Indian cricket authorities, which appears to be far more effective at repatriating Australians than our own government. And they are now in comfortable hotel quarantine in Sydney, rather than isolated in Howard Springs, a place where no hope for a decent laksa on Deliveroo.

However, this is not a double standard and that is the official position of the Australian Government. The prime minister himself wanted to make that clear to reporters [the cricketers] no data [special dispensation]because the NSW government is happy that they are coming over.

So about the cap, literally by special dispensation, then. Although it is a pleasant surprise to see this government weaken the queue jumpers.

Or was the prime minister instead trying to claim that our cricketers had been given a super-duper special dispensation with icing on the cake? He certainly wanted to take credit for this bit of immigration wizardry, saying that the exemption from the limit was something we pushed for, and [NSW was] am happy to agree. The Morrison administration had not so far blinded observers by its enthusiasm to repatriate Australians from India, as it was a criminal offense up to hours before.

To be fair to the players, however, they must have had a terrible shock, with the Indian Premier League’s sudden cancellation just a few weeks after it became abundantly clear to everyone: even Piers Morgan, Which it must be canceled. And no one can grudge an Australian citizen their safe return, it is one basic human rightlike ignoring Piers Morgan.

Nine thousand other Australians in India wanted to come home as soon as the new species emerged and the number of cases skyrocketed, but they were not lucky enough to be cricketers. And some of them desperately needed Australia’s high commissioner, Barry OFarrell said 900 out of 9,000 Australians waiting to return were considered vulnerable by Dfat due to financial or health problems. Only a handful boarded the first Qantas flight home. Why do everyone else deserve less security than our healthy, wealthy cricketers?

Surely these extremely fit young men could have stayed a while longer in their luxury hotels while the most vulnerable people in the Maldives chilled out and then boarded their chartered flight? Had Steve Smith given his seat to an immunocompromised grandmother, we would all have agreed to make him the next captain and never talked about sandpaper again.

Instead, the BCCI, India’s governing body for games, retained its promise to keep everyone safe, and Cricket Australia held a press conference to say their wellbeing is our number 1 priority even though the players did not represent their country while playing in the Indian Premier League. Multiple Australian governments have sent the 38 players forward, and it is rare for them to agree on anything.

All credit to the BCCI for keeping its word when Modi’s government was so determined to protect everyone under its wing. But given the restrictions placed on Australians, the treatment of our cricketers feels quite nauseating.

If these players want to represent their country, they now run it like a finicky boarding school, where anyone who wants to leave needs formal permission, and probably won’t get it. The most Australian thing our players can do right now is stay here and put anyone who wants to play them through the hotel quarantine.

Yet they are now at home, and no doubt all involved have learned their lesson. No more unnecessary trips to risky countries to play cricket, okay?

Not quite. The same day they returned, Cricket announced to be Australia squad will play in West Indies in July. They come to visit Barbados and St Lucia, places where the U.S. Centers for Disease Control say there is high and very high levels of covid-19, respectively, and it advises people to avoid all travel.

But these aren’t just people, they’re Australian cricketers. Regular public health regulations don’t apply, they can fly across closed borders with the ease of Tony Abbott rushing to London for a job as a trade advisor.

So let’s hope Cricket Australias has booked more accommodation in the Maldives for the next tour. Maybe the Indians can organize another plane? However, our players will not receive better treatment from our governments than this time. And frankly, how could they?