Multiple ticket options available for racer football in 2021





Football | 5/17/2021 12:29:00 PM After an outstanding campaign in 2020, Racer Football is gearing up for the 2021 season by offering different ticket options for year two of the Dean Hood era. With every season ticket package purchased, regardless of skill level, fans get more than just access to this season’s five exciting home games, they ensure the future of racer football as a portion of every package purchased goes straight to the team. Below are all the ways you can experience racer football this season. New for 2021 Racer RV package Enjoy tailgating this season from the comfort of your own RV with two different location options for you and your rig. Fans can choose between tailgating in the Stewart Stadium parking lot or, new for this season, within the walls of Stewart Stadium itself. Each package comes with a reserved parking space and 12 general admission tickets. price : $ 5,000 per out-of-stadium RV; $ 7,000 per camper for the stadium

Racer Reserve Infield Tents Located in the South End Zone, the Racer Reserve Infield Tents will consist of a 10×10 tent and 20 tickets for you and your friends and family to enjoy the game from field level. Fans purchasing this package can also bring their own food or choose from a number of Racer Dining catering options. price : $ 5,000 per tent

Recurring favorites All children, all ages are free In the third season, racer football is still one of the region’s top entertainment values ​​with its “Kids Free” offering. Every child from birth to college age will regain free entry to every Racer Football home game. price : Completely free !!!

General admission One of the most affordable entertainment options in all of Western Kentucky, with general admission season tickets, it gives fans access to every seat in the stadium marked general admission for every home game for just $ 12 per game. price : $ 60 per general admission ticket

Racer Reserve seats with backrest Introduced in 2019, the Racer Reserve Chairback Seats became an instant fan favorite thanks to several upgraded features. Premium View An improved view of the game from an elevated midline perspective Extra Room Seats are installed on every other row to provide ample legroom as well as side-by-side space Easy access to the main hall Seats are located one block (with handrail support) from the main hall level, providing quick and easy access to the restrooms, concession and the Murray State Bookstore Fan Shop. Personalized seats In addition to the row and seat marking, all Racer Reserve Chairback seats are personalized with your name or company. price : $ 205 per chair

Racer Reserve Infield Boxes Racer Reserve Infield Boxes provide a great view of the game from two premium vantage points: field level and a unique gated top deck. When fans aren’t watching the game, they can relax in the lower cave-like area with a smart TV. Fans have access to their boxes up to four hours before the kick-off and one hour after the match. Racer Reserve Infield Boxes offers fans a unique way to entertain customers and employees, as well as large groups such as alumni organizations, churches, families or more. Each RRIB contains 25 tickets per game per game which gives cardholders exclusive access to the field. Additionally, each RRIB comes with four VIP parking spaces directly adjacent to the horse gate in the stadium’s main parking lot. Fans can also choose from a variety of catering options from Racer Dining for their box or they can bring their own grill. price : $ 13,000 per box

All Racers Football season tickets can be purchased by calling the ticket booth at (270) 809-3000 or by visiting the ticket booth located in the lower lobby “A” of the CFSB Center. The Murray State ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos