Pacific Division schedule set | TheAHL.com





SPRINGFIELD, Mass.… The American Hockey League has released the schedule for the start of the Pacific Division playoff tournament. All seven teams participate in the tournament to determine the 2020-21 division championship. The clubs in fourth through seventh place in the regular season play a single-elimination play-in, held at FivePoint Arena at Great Park Ice in Irvine, California, to determine who will be among the top three teams in the best adds. -of-three semifinals. The winners of the semifinal will advance to a best-of-three final, with that winner taking theJohn D. Chick Trophyas champions of the Pacific Division; the Chick Trophy has been awarded annually to a champion of the AHL division since 1961-62. Pacific Division Play-In round

Game 1 – Tuesday, May 18 – (7) Tucson Roadrunners vs. (4) San Jose Barracuda, 1:00 am PDT

Game 2 – Tuesday, May 18 – (6) Ontario Reign vs. (5) Colorado Eagles, 7:30 am PDT

Game 3 – Wed. May 19 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7:00 p.m. PDT

All games in Irvine, CA Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-3)

(1) Winner Henderson Silver Knights vs. Play-In

Game 1 – Fri. May 21 – Play-In Winner vs. Henderson, 7:00 am PDT

Game 2 – Sun May 23 – Henderson vs. Play-In Winner, 1:00 PM PDT

Game 3 – Monday, May 24 – Winner Play-In vs. Henderson, 1:00 PDT (if needed)

All games in Las Vegas, NV Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-3)

(2) Bakersfield Condors vs. (3) San Diego Gulls

Game 1 – Fri. May 21 – San Diego vs. Bakersfield, 6:00 am PDT

Game 2 – Sun May 23 – Bakersfield vs. San Diego, 5:00 PM PDT

Game 3 – Monday, May 24 – San Diego vs. Bakersfield, 6:00 am PDT (if required)

All games in Bakersfield, CA Pacific Division Finals (best-of-3; to close May 29)

Semifinal # 1 Winner vs. winner semifinal # 2

Game 1 To be determined

Game 2 To be determined

Game 3 TBD (if needed)

All games at home with a higher seed All Pacific Division playoff games can be viewed atAHLTV. The AHL has been in business since 1936 and serves as the top development league for all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of current NHL players are graduates of the American Hockey League, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame have spent time in the AHL during their careers.

