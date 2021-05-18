Reliever Hunter Strickland meets the Angels’ need for speed – Orange County Register





ANAHEIM Hunter Strickland made his Major League-debut in 2014 as a September 1 call-up to the San Francisco Giants. Within two months, he had a World Series ring. The last few seasons haven’t gone so smoothly for the Angels’ newest reliever. Strickland signed as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Rays on February 2. On Saturday, less than three months later, he was traded to his sixth team in four years. It’s definitely a transition, but that’s part of the gig, Strickland said. Fortunately, I have a wonderful, wonderful wife, a family that supports every situation, understands my role and my position, and is simply open to help any team win. Strickland pitched well for the Rays at the time of the trade. He had given up only three earned runs in 16 innings for a 1.69 ERA. Since he couldn’t be sent to the minor leagues without clearing waivers, Strickland became the odd man out when the Tampa Bays roster was cracked. The 32-year-old right-hander was a good match for the Angels, whose relievers were 14th in the American League in ERA (5.25) and last in average fastball speed (91.6 mph). The Angels obtained it for a later named player or for cash. Early in his career, Stricklands fastball was in the top echelons of baseball’s hardest pitchers. It’s been a few years since he last hit 100 mph on a radar gun, but that hasn’t diminished his effectiveness. In fact, Stricklands increased his reliance on his slider, throwing it about 40 percent of the time, now seems to have made him a less predictable pitcher. The more you practice, the more you throw with it, the more confident you will gain, he said. Manager Joe Maddon, who saw Strickland often in the National League from the Cubs dugout, said the pitchers reputation has not diminished. An aggressive kind. Goes after batters, Maddon said of Strickland. He is the man who will get the ball. Hell comes out with the same stuff every time you see it. Definitely not afraid. He certainly creates more depth in our bullpen. INJURY UPDATES Second baseman David Fletcher was held off the line-up for the second consecutive game with a groin injury, but he is expected to avoid the injured list. Maddon said Fletchers’ return should be in a few days. Phil Gosselin got the start at second base, and rightfielder Taylor Ward was leadoff when the Angels opened a 10-game home stand against the Cleveland Indians on Monday-evening. Pitcher Chris Rodriguez (inflammation of the right shoulder) proceeded to throw from more than 30 meters. Maddon did not provide an estimated time frame for the right-handed person to return. Maddon said Sunday catcher Max Stassis was the best day since he was placed on the injured list with a concussion. ALSO The California Department of Public Health is expected to review its COVID level ratings for every county in the state on Tuesday based on the most recent data. Orange County is about to transition to the less restrictive yellow layer. However, due to a 1.8 meter physical distance mandate, Angel Stadium will not be able to expand its capacity during the home stand to more than approximately 14,000. NEXT ONE Angels (LHP Andrew Heaney, 1-3, 4.75 ERA) vs. Indians (RHP Zach Plesac, 3-3, 3.56 ERA), Tuesday, 6:38 PM, Bally Sports West, 830pm

