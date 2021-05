Guyana Cricket Board critical of Roger Harper’s comments about Guyanese players being overlooked for contracts

Marnus Labuschagne will miss the West Indies white-ball tour in July due to travel complications amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Labuschagne is currently playing for Glamorgan in the English County Championship and the Australian selectors have decided it will be more practical for the batsman to stay in the UK. Australia plays five T20s in St Lucia and three ODIs in Barbados. While Labuschagne hasn’t represented his country in the shortest format, he has three fifties and a century in 12 ODI turns, averaging 39.41. “Anyone who knows Marnus understands that he would give absolutely anything to play for Australia and he is deeply upset if he misses out on circumstances beyond anyone’s control,” said Australian selection chairman Trevor Hohnssaid. “We went through numerous options in discussions with Marnus to find a workable solution, but eventually came to the conclusion that it was more practical for him to stay in the UK. “Had we not been in the midst of a global pandemic, Marnus would be on this tour as an established member and an important part of the one-day side. “It’s an unfortunate circumstance of the many challenges the world is currently facing. [T20] World Cup and Home Summer. “ Daniel Sams asked if he could not participate in the tour, which could be followed by a limited trip to Bangladesh for personal and mental health reasons. The all-rounder tested positive for COVID-19 during his recent spell in the Indian Premier League, which was subsequently postponed due to the worsening coronavirus situation in the country. Cricket Australia’s integrity unit has reached out to Cameron Bancroft to ask if he would like to provide new information on the 2018 ball tampering scandal banning himself, Steve Smith and David Warner. In an interview with The Guardian on Saturday, Bancroft hinted at Australia’s bowlers during that test match against South Africa in Newlands, who were not being punished for being aware of activities being undertaken to illegally alter the condition of the ball. “Yes, it is clear that what I did benefited bowlers and the awareness about it probably speaks for itself,” he said. Provisional Australian squad for limited overs tour of the West Indies: Aaron Finch (Captain), David Warner, D’Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Josh Philippe, Alex Cary, Matthew Wade, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson, Tanveer Sangha, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Andrew Tye







