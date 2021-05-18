Sports
After the title hunt in the spring, South Dakota state football faces a rapid fall
After their 10th game of a one-time spring season, anyway, the Jackrabbits would be back on the practice grounds in early August and on Saturday, September 4, in Colorado State to open the traditional fall 2021 season. As of Monday, that was 109 days away.
With a win on Sunday, all that hard work would be worth the ultimate prize and the school’s first national championship. But after a 23-21 defeat to Sam Houston on Sunday, the Jacks will soon turn their focus to fall as national runners-up, leaving the Spring 2021 season with an 8-2 record but unfulfilled, and without the desired hardware to hold on. .
The job is not done. We’ve failed, so it’s time to get back to work, said SDSU senior cornerback Don Gardner.
The South Dakota State soccer team will watch the FCS Championship post-game celebration following Sam Houston’s 23-21 win at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, May 16, 2021 in Frisco, Texas. (Tim Heitman / USA Today Sports)
In the post-game press conference, Gardner was asked if he was a senior leader. He didn’t say a word about SDSU seeing a real chance for a national title slip away when the Bearkats found Eric Schmid Ife Adeyi in front of the end zone between three Jackrabbit defenders for the winning score with 16 seconds to go.
As if you’re not guaranteed to be here next year, Gardner said. We have to work day after day. We’ve done 170 exercises to get here and lose. To have someone else hold a trophy and you are # 2 and they are # 1, that really hurts, so use this as motivation.
Beyond the standings, it was a brutal finish for the Jackrabbits and their coach John Stiegelmeier, who had commented prior to the Sunday game that the team had been relatively healthy. Now they may be looking ahead to a fall 2021 season without their star quarterback Mark Gronowski, who was conference player of the year and hurt his left knee on the opening run of the Sunday game. Stiegelmeier said it was a serious injury that should be further evaluated.
Even in the aftermath of a difficult loss, Stiegelmeier harbored no resentment over the course of the spring and was grateful for the opportunity to make a playoff run like no other in Jackrabbit’s history.
We didn’t have to play in the spring, we had to play in the spring. I’m not trying to be sarcastic, but we’ve embraced it. It wasn’t something we didn’t question at all, Stiegelmeier said.
Some SDSUs beat opponents in this playoff run said they didn’t have an exact plan for how they would tackle this shortened off-season as they put all their energy into a spring playoff run.
Coach Stig said he had his plan ready and would release the team for two and a half weeks, after which the program will begin organizing a lift on June 7. He also said he will give players personal time off in this off-season if they need it, in a way he hasn’t done before, as they are aware of the mental and physical toll of COVID-19 pandemics.
So if a guy has to leave because it’s been a drag, let’s get him away, he said. I just need to know why so I know what’s going on in their world.
Due to the pandemic, the NCAA has allowed athletes to treat the 2020-21 season as essentially a free year of eligibility. Stiegelmeier said 12 seniors will be returning for the fall.
I think they will be back very soon, very soon. 12 seniors are returning who are hungry and disappointed. We have a bunch of young guys who tasted this. Football is hard work, said Stiegelmier. It doesn’t matter if you are between the seasons from spring to fall or just the normal season. It’s hard work. It’s an incredible person who goes into that weight room and runs early in the morning and has a summer job and does his schoolwork to become one of the 11 guys on the field. Those are the kind of guys we have. They will come back very soon, I know that.
