Sports
No. 4 Mens Tennis completes epic comeback to advance to NCAA Quarter Finals
Orlando No. 4 Men’s Tennis completed an epic comeback to advance to the NCAA Quarter-Finals by overcoming a 3-0 deficit to rally for a 4-3 win at the USTA National Campus in Orlando on Monday. It was another magical moment on those tracks after their last game there captured the program’s first team championship in 2019.
The Longhorns used four wins in singles from freshman No. 38 Micah Braswell at number 2, and sophomore number 108 Cleeve Harper at No. 4, No. 23 Eliot Spizzirri at No. 1 and Evin McDonald at number 6. In addition to the team that was behind in the overall game, Spizzirri came back from a 3-0 deficit in his third set, and McDonald trailed 3-1 in his second set after losing the first. It was the seventh game the Longhorns won this year, which was decided on only one loss in the last singles game. It was also the ninth 4-3 win of the year, with two other wins prior to the final match in singles.
After winning the doubles, South Carolina extended the overall lead to 3-0 with Jake Beasley’s 6-3, 6-2 victory over junior Chih Chi Huang | at No. 5, and a 6-4, 6-3 victory by No. 67 Toby Samuel passed Siem Woldeab at number 3.
Then the comeback began with Braswell getting the Longhorns on the board by beating No. 22 Connor Thomson, 6-3, 6-4. Braswell took up the opening game on a two-point run, but the next three games were all stoppages, giving Braswell a 3-1 lead. He extended that lead to 4-1 with a hold, and the rest of the set continued to serve from there, along with the first eight games of the second set. That led to a tie, 4-4, as Braswell took the break he would need to secure the game with one more watch in the next game.
Harper was next, overtaking Texas in one 6-2, 6-4 at the top of No. 54 Raphael Lambling. Harper used a break in the second game to jump out to a 3-0 lead, then another to end the first set, which remained on service. The first three games of the second set were also on service to give Harper a 2-1 lead, with the latter holding a 2-point run ahead of him, then using another deuce point for the first break and a 3 -1 margin. . Lambling answered with a two-run break in the next game, then posted a 3-0 run with another for a 4-3 lead. However, Harper took it from there with a 3-0 run of his own to finish the game.
That caused Spizzirri and McDonald to go back and forth with whose match would finish first. Both had moved into the third sets, but Spizzirri finished first with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 win over No. 2 Daniel Rodrigues. It was the highest seeded opponent Spizzirri has so far beaten in his early career. Remarkably, the first four games to open the game were all breaks, starting with Rodrigues on a run of two and ending by Spizzirri on one. Spizzirri eventually ended the streak and held onto a 3-2 lead, and after Rodrigues also held on, Spizzirri used two consecutive two-point wins to score a 3-0 point and take the set. In the second, Rodrigues used a two-point run to take a 3-2 lead and end the last of a series of five games on service between the players. It also marked the start of a 7-0 run for him that sent the game to a third set and put him in a 3-0 lead there. However, Spizzirri was able to flip the script with its own 5-0 run. Rodrigues returned within 5-4 on hold, but Spizzirri served it up in the next game to level the overall game at 3-3 and focus on McDonald on the other side of the six lanes.
After falling 6-3 in the opening set for Thomas Brown, and then trailing 3-1 in the second, McDonald found what he was looking for, starting with a 3-0 point on his way to winning five of the last six games of that set. Five of the six then became 10 of 12 overall when he used a 5-0 run to take a 5-1 lead in the third, dropping the first game only to a point of two. He then won three two runs himself during the run. Brown then had a comeback of his own in him and went on a 4-0 run to balance it with the last two on two runs. Not to be outdone, McDonald regained the lead with a hold and completed the comeback 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 with a pause to send his teammates onto the field.
Earlier in the doubles, South Carolina claimed the point with victories at No. 1 and 2. At No. 1, the No. 13 duo of Rodrigues and Thomson beat No. 11 Spizzirri and Woldeab 6-2. South Carolina earned a break in the opening game and took another lead for a 4-0 lead and the margin they would need while remaining on service for the rest of the game. At number 2, Beasley and Samuel beat No. 78 Harper and Huang 6-3 to secure the point. The Gamecocks also took the lead early in that game with a break in the second game for 3-0, but the Longhorns answered with a 3-0 run of their own, including a two-run break. However, South Carolina earned a two-run break that gave them a 5-3 lead before ending the game on the serve. In the unfinished game at No. 3, Braswell and senior Payton Hold had a 5-1 lead over Lambling and Phillip Jordan after opening the game with a two-run break to start a 5-0 run.
Texas (23-5) is now advancing to the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals for the fourth time in the past seven years and will have a rematch with No. 12 USC from earlier this year. That was another exciting 4-3 comeback win for the Longhorns over the then-Trojans at the ITA National Indoor Championships on Feb. 13 in Champaign, Illinois. The match is on Thursday, May 20 at 4:30 pm CT / 5:30 pm ET and airs on the Tennis Canal.
# 4 Texas 4, # 13 South Carolina 3
Singles Order of Finish (1.2)
1. # 23 Eliot Spizzirri (UT) def. # 2 Daniel Rodrigues (SC) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4
2. # 38 Micah Braswell (UT) def. # 22 Connor Thomson (SC) 6-3, 6-4
3. # 67 Toby Samuel (SC) beats. # 75 Siem Woldeab (UT) 6-4, 6-3
4. # 108 Cleeve Harper (UT) def. # 54 Raphael Lambling (SC) 6-2, 6-4
5. Jake Beasley (SC) beats. Chih Chi Huang | (UT) 6-3, 6-2
6. Evin McDonald (UT) def. Thomas Brown (SC) 3-6, 6-4, 7-5
Double order of arrival (5,3,2,4,1,6)
1. # 13 Connor Thomson / Daniel Rodrigues (SC) defeated. # 11 Siem Woldeab/Eliot Spizzirri (UT) 6-2
2. Jake Beasley / Toby Samuel (SC) defeated. # 78 Chih Chi Huang |/Cleeve Harper (UT) 6-3
3. Micah Braswell/Payton Holden (UT) vs. # 80 Phillip Jordan / Raphael Lambling (SC) 5-1, onf.
picture credit
