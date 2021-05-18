Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks 2021: Live Updates, News and Opportunities

The Dodgers have signed future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols to a contract for the remainder of the season, reminiscent of other Hall of Famers since 1901 who spent brief periods with the team at the end of their careers. A look:

Dave Bancroft (with Dodgers 1928-1929): Considered one of the best shortstops of its day, and a good hitter, Bancroft had two underperforming seasons with Brooklyn. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1971.

Jim Bunning (1969): He went 3-1 with a 3.36 ERA in nine starts with the team, finished his career with 224 wins, and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1996.

Gary Carter (1991): spent his penultimate season as a backup catcher to Mike Scioscia, hitting .246 with six homers. Elected to the Hall of Fame in 2003.

Kiki Cuyler (1938): Outfielder spent his last season with Brooklyn, hitting .273, walking 34 in 82 games. Elected to the Hall of Fame in 1968.

Rickey Henderson (2003): Best lead-off hitter of all time spent his last 30 games with LA, hitting .208 and stealing three bases. Elected to Hall of Fame in 2009.

Waite Hoyt (1932, 1937-38): Made his last 20 starts with the Dodgers, going from 7-10. Was a staunch player on the great Yankees teams of the 1920s. Elected to the Hall of Fame in 1969.

Hughie Jennings (1903): Shortstop had its best seasons in the 1890s, but did have 17 at bats with the Dodgers in 1903. Elected to the Hall of Fame in 1945.

George Highpockets Kelly (1932): After spending a season in the minors, the Dodgers acquired Kelly to fill in for their injured first baseman, Del Bissonette. He hit .243 with four home runs and then returned to the minors. Finished with a batting average of .297 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1973.

Tony Lazzeri (1939): Longtime Yankees shortstop spent part of its final season with Brooklyn, hitting .282 in 14 games. Elected Hall in 1991.

Freddie Lindstrom (1936): Third baseman spent his last season as an outfielder with Brooklyn, playing in 26 games. Elected Hall in 1976.

Greg Maddux (2006, 2008): Made the last seven starts of his career with the Dodgers. Won 355 matches in total and was voted Hall in 2014.

Heinie Manush (1938): Outfielder played 17 games with Brooklyn in his penultimate season. Elected Hall in 1964.

Juan Marichal (1975): Controversial signing 10 years after hitting Dodgers catcher John Roseboro with a bat in the head. Went 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA and retired. Elected Hall in 1983.

Eddie Murray (1989-91, 1997): Sounds familiar. The aging first baseman is released by the Angels and signed by the Dodgers to pinch-hit and play first base. Had seven at-bats with the team and got two basehits. Elected to Hall of Fame in 2003.

Frank Robinson (1972): One of the greatest hits of all time .251 in 103 games. Elected to the auditorium in 1982.

Jim Thome (2009): Acquired on the transaction deadline to get some power off the bank, he went four for 17 with no extra-base hits. Ended his career with 612 homers and elected to the Hall in 2018.

Lloyd Waner (1944): The .316 lifetime hitter had 14 at-batons with Brooklyn. Elected Hall in 1967.

Paul Waner (1943-44): Lloyd’s brother spent a little more time with Brooklyn, hitting .302 in 165 games. A .333 lifelong hitter, he was elected to the Hall in 1952.

Hoyt Wilhelm (1971-72): The knuckleballer was 49 when he finally retired after posting a 3.14 ERA and four saves with LA Elected to the Hall in 1985.

Special mention

Honey RuthAlthough he never played for the team, Ruth was a coach for the Dodgers in 1938.