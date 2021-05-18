Gamecocks and Tar Heels renew rivalry





South Carolina football will renew its series with the ACC foe. South Carolina football has announced that it will renew its border war with the North Carolina Tar Heels on the roster and plans a home and home game for the years 2028 and 2029. The announcement means the no-conference slate for those two seasons is halfway through. , with UNC joining arch-rival Clemson on the Gamecocks scheme. The enemies last met on the football field in 2019, which ended in a 24-20 Tar Heel win. North Carolina scored the last 15 points of the game to escape with the close win, overcoming a 20-9 deficit in the fourth quarter. The Gamecocks seek revenge in 2023, where the two teams will meet again in Charlotte to kick off the season at the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. These two programs have faced a total of 56 times, the third largest of all opponents in school history. The Tar Heels lead the series 33-19-4 all-time, although the Gamecocks have been 7-3 in the last 10 meetings. The rivalry dates back to South Carolina’s days in the Southern Conference and ACC, with the two first meeting in 1903. It looks like both newly announced matchups will be season openers. The first will be played on September 2, 2028 at Williams-Brice Stadium, while the second will be played on September 1, 2029 at Chapel Hill. North Carolina will be the fourth ACC school to join the 2020s schedule as the Gamecocks have future dates with Clemson, Miami (’26 & ’27) and Virginia Tech (Chick-fil-a Kickoff ’25).

