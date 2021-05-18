The Day – HS tennis: Old Lyme girls perfectly complete 16-0 regular season





Old Lyme – Shoreline Conference Champion Old Lyme completed a perfectly regular season, taking the No. 1 seed for the Class S state tournament with a 7-0 win for girls at North Branford on Monday. The Wildcats, who finished 16-0, will play in the Shoreline Conference tournament before the state tournaments begin later this month. Old Lyme didn’t lose a set against North Branford, taking singles from Abigail Sicuranza, Callie Bass, Sam Tan and Livie Bass, along with doubles wins from Lauren Wallace-Aly Kendrick, Sophia Ortoleva-Dhruivi Patel and Brianna Melillo-Sonia Bair. In other competitions: • Three sets of wins by Hayden Kowalski at number 3 in singles and Charlotte Carney-Michaela Ellis at number 3 in doubles brought Fitch to a 4-3 victory over East Lyme in an Eastern Connecticut Conference Division game. The Falcons (8-4, 7-4) also took wins from Julia Mielguj on No. 1 singles and Fiona Kennedy on No. 4 singles, while Yurina Shirai won at No. 3 singles for the Vikings (6-7, 4-7) net as the double teams of Alissa Li-Ella Arustei and Iris Liu-Avery Rindell. • Norwich Free Academy swept the three doubles matches en route to a 6-1 win over Ledyard in an ECC Division I game. The teams of Laura Danieluk-Shayla Roche, Jenissa Varela-Cassidy White and Anajah Ingram-Valeria Yraita-Zevallos all won straight sets for the Wildcats (7-5, 6-5), as did Anna Slopak, Sarah Ericson and Emily Eggler in singles. Sarah Bailey won at number 3 singles ahead of Ledyard (3-9, 2-9). • Waterford defeated New London 7-0 in a match of ECC Division I. Sarah Hage, Autumn Brothers, Alli Silva and Maple Siu won singles matches for the Lancers (10-2, 10-2), who won all three doubles matches by confiscation. New London is 0-11, 0-9. • Woodstock Academy captured the title of ECC Division II with a 7-0 victory over St. Bernard. The Centaurs are 7-1, 7-0 while St. Bernard drops to 3-4, 3-3. Guys • Waterford’s Alistair Haglund and Sam Pennington took a 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 win over No. 3 in doubles to highlight the Lancers’ 6-1 win over New London in an ECC Division I game. Quin Haglund, Ian Balfour and Mason Baez added singles for Waterford (4-9, 4-8), as did Gabe Parent-Corey Sammataro and Max Whitlock-Noah Westkott’s doubles teams. Wesly Paulo won at No. 1 in singles for the Whalers (3-7-1, 1-6-1). • Old Lyme’s doubles teams of Tim O’Brien-Regan Kaye and Sam Koenigs-Mike Klier didn’t lose a game as the Wildcats ended a 14-2 regular season with a 6-1 win over Morgan. George Danes, Charles Hinckley, Griffin McGlinchey and Will Danes also won singles matches for Old Lyme.







