Collector seeks cards with native hockey players to forward to the youth

Naim Cardinal is re-discovering how generous other hockey card collectors can be.

A member of Tallcree First Nation in Alberta, Cardinal has received a lot of attention in the sports card collection industry in recent years.

That’s because he is believed to be the first person to start a unique collection. In 2014, he began collecting rookie cards for Native players who are eligible for at least one game in the National Hockey League (NHL).

Cardinal’s latest venture, which he started last month, is the Base Cards For Kids Project. Base maps are common maps that come in hockey map packs. He called on other collectors to send him any cards they were willing to part with any native players who worked in the NHL.

Cardinal then plans to send all the cards he receives so that they can be distributed to native youth players attending hockey camps or clinics around the country.

I’ve been thinking about it for a while and trying to find a way to give back to the community, said Cardinal, a 39-year-old who lives in Kelowna and works as an education facilitator on the University of British Columbias Okanagan campus.

Cardinal had started a somewhat similar venture in 2018. He knew that Moose Cree First Nation would host the popular Little NHL tournament in Mississauga, Ont that year.

And Cardinal found out that former NHL star Jonathan Cheechoo, a member of Moose Cree First Nation, would perform several times at the native youth tournament.

Cardinal called, mostly to some of the collecting contacts, to see if they had additional Cheechoo cards that they wanted to part with. He ended up receiving nearly 400 cards, which he then sent to tournament organizers, who then shared them with event participants.

Before asking others to send him cards for his latest project, Cardinal reached out to some current and elite players who run their own camps and clinics.

Among those he came into contact with were 3Nolans, a company managed by former NHL player and coach Ted Nolan and his two sons, Jordan and Brandon, both of whom also played in the NHL.

Others contacted by Cardinal include Wacey Rabbit, a member of Kainai Nation in Alberta who is currently toiling with the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen, and Devin Buffalo, a member of Samson Cree Nation in Alberta and a former ECHL goalkeeper.

While still playing in the pros, Rabbit launched his own company, WR20 Power Skills On Ice Development last year. Buffalo also started his own company, Waniska Athletics, in 2020, a company offering a variety of services including goalkeeper skills clinics.

They all wanted to be there, Cardinal said of current and former players who like to hand out cards in the camps. After I contacted them and they said yes that was when I started collecting.

The cardinal said if others are interested, he is also willing to send cards to other hockey camps in indigenous communities.

While his request was for basemaps only, Cardinal has received much more than that. Some collectors send him signed cards. He also received vintage maps and jersey cards (which contain a fragment of a player’s shirt).

I thought I could get maybe 2,000 cards, said Cardinal, who said a little over three weeks ago that he was looking for cards. We were now halfway there.

Cardinal has received packages from collectors in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec.

He also received some cards from collectors in a few states, California and Oregon.

One of his friends, fellow collector Brett Miles from Calgary, sent a total of 465 cards to Cardinal.

I was overwhelmed, said Cardinal. He said I’ll send a few cards.

Cardinal said that all those who shipped packages paid for the shipping themselves.

I was really grateful they wanted to do that, he said.

The oldest card, sent to him by an Enoch Cree Nation collector, is an O-Pee-Chee card from 1970-71 by former Toronto Maple Leafs Captain George Armstrong.

Cardinal estimates the Armstrong card is worth $ 10.

Other collectors sent Cardinal Vegetable Cards from past and current players, including Theo Fleury, Jordan Nolan, Ethan Bear, and Zach Whitecloud.

Cardinal said he will have no idea which hockey camper will end up with certain cards. He plans to make packs of 10 cards for each camper.

I’m just going to randomly create packages together, he said. It just becomes a random thing.

Cardinal also plans to include a personalized inspirational message in each pack.

I thought it would be a good way to get kids to collect, he said, adding that he hopes young players will also be inspired to make their own hockey dreams come true.

Those who could help Cardinal with his Base Cards For Kids project can reach him by email at [email protected] or send him a direct message on Instagram at indigenousrookiecards or his Twitter account @IndigCards.

Windspeaker.com