Landeskog starts playoffs with Gordie Howe Hat Trick

The Stockholm, Sweden native finished with a goal and two assists in Game 1 for his second three-point outing in his career and eighth multi-point evening in the postseason. Landeskog also had one goal and two assists on April 17, 2018, in Game 3 of the Round 1 Series against the Nashville Predators.

Landeskog and his linemates from Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen set the tone in the game, contributing three goals in the third period on Monday at Ball Arena to give the Avalanche a 4-1 victory against the rival Blues.

Gabriel Landeskog had a game that one of the greatest NHL players of all time would have been proud of, as the Colorado Avalanche captain took up a ‘Gordie Howe’ hat-trick with a goal, an assist and a fight in Game 1 of the first round of the team’s playoff series against the St. Louis Blues.

“Listen, playoffs, you’re starting over, right? You know, your regular season stats don’t matter. In fact, your postseason stats don’t matter at all,” Landeskog said. “For us it’s about wins and losses and that’s what it boils down to. Yes, I’m glad I was able to contribute, but as a team I thought we were playing a strong game. Second period, towards the end of it,” “We moved away from our game a little bit, but I thought the third period was really good overall and everyone was in, everyone was playing well.”

Video: Landeskog after his three-point performance in Game 1

It was Landeskog’s first-ever Gordie Howe hat-trick, and the team’s first post-season since Mike Ricci in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarter Final against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 16, 1997 at the McNichols Arena in Denver.

Valery Nichushkin had the club’s last recording “Gordie Howe”, during the regular season on December 23, 2019 at the Vegas Golden Knights.

“I thought Gabe was excellent. He immediately led the way, even jumped in and got physically involved when Mikko was hit,” said head coach Jared Bednar.

Landeskog lit a fire in front of the 7,741 mask-wearing crowd in Ball Arena with a fight at 10:47 of the first period with the Blues’ Brayden Schenn, shortly after Schenn collided with Rantans in the neutral zone. It was a Colorado player’s first fight in the postseason since Cody McCormick in Game 2 of the 2008 Western Conference Semifinals against Darren McCarty of the Detroit Rd Wing (April 26, 2008).

The Avalanche captain said there were a few reasons why he dropped the gloves with Schenn, and not all of them were due to that particular hit.

“I am clearly going to stand up for my teammates,” said Landeskog. “I didn’t think the hit was that bad. I think Mikko was trying to avoid him a little bit, he’s coming in. I don’t think he stuck out his knee or anything, I don’t think it was a nasty game. kind of felt like Schenn would run around a bit in the first period. He’s a physical player, he’s a good player so I just had to stand up for my teammates. Obviously here, playing at home, I thought that our first 10 minutes of that period was a little bit, we kind of walked into it, some nerves and adrenaline or whatever, so I thought it would calm down a little bit and get the crowd in. “

Video: STL @ COL, Gm1: Landeskog hits the net

Landeskog scored at 8:30 of the third period to give Colorado a 3-1 lead at that point, as he was able to fend off Nathan MacKinnonThe one-time explosion of the point in the net while standing in the low slot. He had assists on both markers from MacKinnon in the third period that gave the Avs a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

“He’s the captain for a reason,” said defender Cale Makar postgame. “I think he had a Gordie Howe hat-trick, so for us that was a good pace-setter right away. In the second period we might have been a bit off our game, but we were able to find our way into the third period. So I think he definitely set the pace. ‘

The unique hat-trick is named after Howe, who is currently fourth all-time in the league with 1,850 points and brought a mix of insult and physicality into the way he played the game, all 1,767 in his NHL career that spanned from 1946. until 1980. – a league record he held until Patrick Marleau broke last season (1,779).

THREE-POINT MACK

Nathan MacKinnon joined Landeskog with a three-point evening, two goals and an assist. It was his 17th multi-point appearance in the postseason, the fourth highest appearance in the club’s history.

MacKinnon now has 22 playoff goals in his career and tied for ninth place in franchise history with Adam Deadmarsh (22). His three points earned him 57 in his career, and he surpassed both Claude Lemieux (55) and Deadmarsh (56) in the game for the eighth points in Colorado / Quebec history. His now 35 assists are in joint sixth place in the annals.

In Avs’ history (since 1995-96), the resident of Cole Harbor, Nova Scotia, is ranked seventh in goals, fifth in assists and sixth in points.

MacKinnon’s first goal of the game was the game winner, the sixth of his postseason career to tie with Alex Tanguay for fourth place in franchise playoff history.

RETURN OF INJURIES

The Avalanche got some bodies back in the lineup for Game 1 as attackers Nathan MacKinnon and Brandon Saad back into action after missing time with respective lower body injuries.

MacKinnon missed four of the last five regular season games and only qualified for Monday’s performance at the Vegas Golden Knights.

Saad’s last game was April 24 in St. Louis, as he was unavailable for the last 11 games of the season.

“It was fun watching the things they do, the next man mindset, different types of victories in every game and of course the closing with the Presidents’ Trophy. I am excited about the team,” said Saad after the morning skate. of the Avs’ run in the last weeks of the season. “Great achievement, but we are looking forward to the play-offs.”

Defender Conor Timmins also suitable after failing to complete the season finale on Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings.

UPDATES TO THE GOALIE

Devan Dubnyk was banned from the NHL’s COVID protocol list on Friday and skated for the first time only before Sunday’s practice. He joined the Avs on Monday for the morning skate, but didn’t dress in the game.

Jonas Johansson was the backup goalkeeper, who fit into his first playoff game, although he saw no action.

“I think JJ has done a really good job for us here in his last few starts,” said head coach Jared Bednar for Game 1. “He has been able to get better and improve every game since joining us. will back up tonight .. Duby first hit the ice yesterday so he will need some work to get back to where he needs to be So for now at least JJ will be the backup. ‘

Dubnyk was in the COVID protocol since May 3.

THE PLAYING DEBUT OF NEWHOOK

Alex Newhook made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut, skating 7:07. He started the game on the fourth line with Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and JT Compher.

“You know, stepping in and clearly getting a chance to play tonight, it’s an exciting moment for him, and the organization and the coaching staff obviously see that he can bring something to the table,” said Brandon Saad for Game 1. ” Just seeing I don’t need to be around him too much, but he clearly has a tremendous talent. He plays with confidence, so everything in it helps to play with good players too. But I think he does. certainly did.

The rookie made his NHL debut on May 5 in San Jose, skating in each of the last six regular season games, picking up three assists.

MORE POSTGAME NOTES

The Avalanche is 28-17 (.622) in Game 1 of a best-of-seven series, including 19-7 (.731) in such games on the home ice.

Every Colorado skater took a shot at the net, at the pace of Nathan MacKinnon, Valeri Nichushkin (high after the season) and Mikko Rantanen with six each.

Mikko Rantanen has now produced 41 points (13 goals, 28 assists) in 34 postseason games, only the fourth player in franchise history to have 40 points in 34 games or less: Peter Stastny (28), Joe Sakic (30), Nathan MacKinnon (33).

Philipp Grubauer made his 20th postseason start for the Avalanche, passing Jose Theodore for fourth place by a goalkeeper in franchise history. He took his 13th playoff win with Colorado, past Dan Bouchard and into third place in Colorado / Quebec history.

Cale Makar scored his sixth postseason goal, surpassing Ray Bourque to take fourth place on the franchise’s list of playoff goals by a defender.