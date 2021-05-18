Cricket: Black Caps star Tim Seifert returns from India after recovering from Covid-19





Will Young reunites with Black Caps ahead of the UK test series. Video / NZ Herald

Black Caps batsman Tim Seifert, who tested positive for Covid-19 while playing in the Indian Premier League, has recovered from the virus and will return to New Zealand tomorrow. Seifert was forced to stay in India after testing positive for the virus earlier this month after returning seven negative tests just hours before leaving the Covid-ravaged country. The 26-year-old, who represented the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, failed both pre-departure PCR tests and was quarantined. The Indian Twenty20 tournament was indefinitely suspended after players from various teams tested positive for Covid-19 amid the country’s deteriorating situation. A New Zealand cricket statement at the time said that Seifert was experiencing moderate symptoms. Black Caps coach Gary Stead revealed on Tuesday that Seifert has since tested negative for the virus and is going home. Seifert would return to New Zealand tomorrow. “I just heard from Tim a while ago,” said Stead. “I think it’s really encouraging that he’s tested negative and I understand he’s on a flight from India pretty soon too.” Tim Seifert tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. Photo / photo sport Stead was unsure of the details of Seifert’s return, but was optimistic about his player’s health. “I don’t know how long it will be before he gets back to New Zealand or where he’s going,” said Stead. “But it’s great news for Tim that I think his health will only improve to the point where he stops testing positive to begin with.” Related articles Upon arrival in the country, Seifert undergoes the mandatory 14-day managed isolation period. Meanwhile, most of the Black Caps test quota landed in London on Monday before being transferred to Southampton, where they will reside for the first two weeks of the tour. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Black Caps adhere to strict health protocols, including pre-departure vaccinations and Covid tests, as well as receiving medical bags with masks and hand sanitizer. While in England they will operate in a “controlled team environment” to limit contact with the outside world and the risk of transmission. All tour members will go through a daily self-reported health screening and have regular Covid tests. The first three days will be spent in hotel room isolation, before mini-training groups of six can be assembled from days four to six, in anticipation of negative Covid results. The Black Caps will take on England in a series of two tests starting June 2, before taking on India in the final of the World Test Championship.

