South Walton football is bringing back incredible attacking talent for fall; work on defense





SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton Seahawks are finishing spring training this week and are feeling good about their offensive for the upcoming season. “We had one of the best fouls in all of Florida. I mean, of course, our defense was not good last year, but once we pick up the defense we should definitely be a name to reckon with,” said Roberts. The Seahawks are returning some of their best offensive talents from last year like quarterback Kemper Hodges, wide receiver Cade Roberts and probably the biggest name to come back on the team is Pearce Spurlin, who is the best returning tight end in the state of Florida for the 2021 season. Phil Tisa, South Walton’s head football coach, said he is excited to see what the up-and-coming junior will do this year. “You know I expect a good year from Pierce, he gets a lot of attention, the area coaches know who he is and that’s fine, I mean please, I hope they try to double and triple the team, I have plenty of other weapons we can use if you overload it, so I applaud it, ”Tisa said. The Seahawks squad had no problem scoring points last season, but the returning players and coaches all seem to agree that the team has some work to do on the defensive side of the ball. They scored 427 against 362 in their 10 games played last year. “People know what we do in the event of an insult. What we’re trying to figure out and what we need is that we need people to be defensive. You know, we’ve scored a lot of points, but we’ve given up way too much, so we have to fix that side of the ball and we need some of these guys to step up and fill that gap defensively, ”said Tisa. . Defensive improvement was certainly a primary goal of theirs this spring, but Coach Tisa said mindset was just as important as the fundamentals. “To be honest, I think our biggest thing was tackling, but I think it’s mostly mentality, that physical mentality of someone I want to hit. Since you can go back and watch our movie, I think there are often times when we are in the right place, we just don’t make the tackle. And I mean that’s something we have to fix, you know from a mindset standpoint, because our job as coaches is to get them there, they have to make the game at that point, ”said Tisa. The Seahawks will take on Walton in their spring game on Thursday evening.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos