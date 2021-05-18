Mitchell High School in top position after first day of state tennis tournament





The Kernels are in third place in the team standings with 257 points, three behind second place Huron and five ahead of fourth place Yankton. Sioux Falls Christian is currently in first place with 287.5 points. Mitchell has a semi-finalist in five of the six singles flights, while also moving two of the three doubles teams to the semi-finals. The singles semifinals start at 8 a.m. and the doubles at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at McKennan Park in Sioux Falls. You have to survive day one, give yourself a shot, and day two is when you separate the contenders from the pretenders, Moller said. We need to get some food in our stomachs, some sleep and whoever plays their best tennis tomorrow will be on top. Macon Larson received a first round bye on Flight 1 singles and the No. 3 seed went ahead in straight sets. Larson defeated Pierres Matthew Hanson 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the semifinals, where he will face Hurons Eh Dah. Fifth seed Aidan Patrick defeated Milbanks Joe Schulte 6-3, 6-0 in the first round of Flight 3 and then became Huron’s fourth seed Roger Puterbaugh in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 10-6 . Patrick faces the best seed, Pierres Luke Leingang, in the semi-final. On Flight 4, Connor Thelen beat Pierres Spencer Kelly 6-1, 2-6, 10-4 to advance to the semi-finals, where he will face Yankon’s Ryan Schulte, who is the top seed in the group. Jack Vermeulen competed for third place in Flight 5 and defeated Huron’s Hay Klu Moo Taw 6-3, 6-1 to set up a semi-final with Rapid City Christians Jack Hancock. Luke Jerke is the best seed in Flight 6, beating Lennoxs Gunnar Geiken 6-2, 6-0, and will face Aberdeen Roncallis Palmer Johnson in the semi-final. We were at the end of the season and we can’t play as an underclass, Moller said. Even though we may be the bottom seed (in several semifinal matches), that’s probably due to some early season losses that we might not be having at the moment. Played at a pretty high level. Rather than seeing a rerun of the Eastern South Dakota Conference encounter – where Mitchell played strong in the singles competition and struggled in doubles – the Kernels held their ground in doubles on Monday. Larson and Tyler Loecker defeated Pierres Hanson and Blake Judson in Flight 1, 5-7, 7-6 (0), 10-7. Larson and Loecker advanced to the top seed, Lennoxs Tyler Plank and Jaxon Plank. Larson was injured in a match the Lennox duo won on April 24. Drake Jerke and Cameron Miller also reached the semi-finals with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Pierres Denton Beck and Jacob Mayer. Jerke and Miller are the No. 2 seed and play Hurons Klu Moo Taw and Lay Kpaw Wah in the semifinals. We really focused on that transition during practice, and we saw some dividends today, Moller said. We switched from our singles to our doubles and played at a pretty high level. … I think our doubles success will turn into singles tomorrow as we did a little bit of fixing what was broken at ESD. We’ve been through the rigorous schedule throughout the year to put ourselves in all sorts of situations preparing us for (Tuesday).

