Intensity from the start in Sunshine State’s playoff series | Hockey





Tomas Nosek played for the first time since April 24 and was included in the top line of Golden Knights, but was replaced in the second period. In his defense, he hasn’t played in a month and hasn’t skated much, DeBoer said. I thought he gave us a good period and a change of energy. I thought when we entered the second period that line needed a little more juice. “ The Golden Knights will be desperate for a win before the series moves to Minnesota, where their record is 0-6-2. We have to find ways to score, said Vegas captain Mark Stone. It’s not just finding those dirty places. You have to find loose pucks. We have to make plays. You can’t rely on taking 40, 45 photos. ISLANDERS vs. PENGUINS, New York leads series 1-0 (7:30 p.m. EDT, NBC Sports Network) The penguins could receive reinforcements as they try to align their series with the islanders. Center Evgeni Malkin, who served New York’s 4-3 overtime win in the opener with an undisclosed injury, skated Monday and will be a time decision. Pittsburghs’ biggest issue in Game 1 was not lack of firepower due to Malkins absence, but goaltending. Tristan Jarry struggled in the second postseason of his career, allowing a few wrist shots to the glove side from outside the face-off dots.

