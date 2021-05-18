Indias Stupa signs agreement with ITTF to provide performance analysis to table tennis professionals in 226 countries





Read article The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has partnered with Indian startup, Stupa Sports Analytics, to provide artificial intelligence (AI) capable, real-time match and practice analysis solutions to leading players in all of its 226 member associations (countries). An agreement was recently signed for this between ITTF and Stupa Analytics. ITTF is looking acutely into sports analytics through its High Performance and Development (HPD) division to take the game to the next level by providing groundbreaking real-time and in-depth analytics delivered by Stupa to all top players worldwide through its affiliated member associations. . Stupa is working on artificial intelligence-based ball tracking and video analysis technology to deliver real-time matches and practice analysis. It leverages the power of artificial intelligence and data analysis collectively to analyze an athlete’s technical performance, infer trends and patterns from historical data, and provide detailed analysis of the game. It identifies hidden anomalies, provides insights to correct them and thus reinforces coaching with in-depth analysis. At the ITTF High Performance & Development department we are very happy to continue our collaboration with Stupa Analytics. It started two years ago when we introduced performance analysis services in our With the Future in Mind scholarship program, which we later supplemented with on-site training analytics for the Hopes Squad. In 2020, when the pandemic hit, we came up with the idea of ​​online training classes and we partnered with the Indian company, which was excited about taking this step, so stay tuned as the fourth season is in the works , said Polona Cehovin, HPD Director, International Table Tennis Federation. Megha Gambhir, Founder-Chief Executive Officer, Stupa Sports Analytics said: We are excited about our partnership with ITTF. Stupas analytics solutions perfectly complement HPD’s vision of embracing new innovation and technologies to enhance global table tennis. Many world ranking players rely on Stupa analytics to optimize their training, uncover new revelations and patterns, and uncover data-driven insights. If you would like to share an interesting article / experience / case study, please contact us at [email protected]

