How Tottenhams ‘trophies compare to rivals since Harry Kanes’ debut in 2012

Harry Kane has reportedly told Tottenham that he wants to leave the club this summer.

While the club is silent on any suggestion that their talisman is looking for a move, a desire to challenge for silverware is likely at the heart of such a decision.

Kane hasn’t won any major silverware in his career yet, and here PA news agency compares Tottenham’s trophies to their rivals since the 27-year-old made his Premier League debut in 2012.

165 – Harry Kane has scored 165 goals in 243 Premier League appearances, but never won the competition; he is the highest scoring player who has never won the title. Reasons. pic.twitter.com/RGrCIXwcH1 OptaJoe (@optajoe) May 18, 2021

Manchester City 13

Pep Guardiolas Manchester City have won the League Cup for the past four seasons (Mike Egerton / PA) Pep Guardiolas Manchester City have won the League Cup for the past four seasons (Mike Egerton / PA)

Manchester City, the form side of English football for the past decade, has won four Premier League titles since Kane first entered the league.

Add to that that one FA Cup success and a nice run of six League Cup victories and City is hard to match.

They’ve also added two Community Shields to their trophy cabinet and Pep Guardiola will be keen to take home the Champions League for the first time when they face Chelsea in this season’s final on May 29.

Arsenal 7

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as the Gunners won the FA Cup for a record 14th time (Adam Davy / PA) Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as the Gunners won the FA Cup for a record 14th time (Adam Davy / PA)

Tottenhams’ rivals in North London are surprisingly high on the list of recent trophy winners.

They have won the FA Cup four times in recent years and are the most successful club in the history of the famous leagues to take the trophy on an unparalleled 14 times.

The Gunners have followed three of those four most recent wins by winning the Community Shield, but faced a Europa League final against Chelsea in 2019.

Chelsea 6

Eden Hazard hit a brace in his last game for Chelsea when they devastated Arsenal in the 2019 Europa League final (Bradley Collyer / PA) Eden Hazard hit a brace in his last game for Chelsea when they devastated Arsenal in the 2019 Europa League final (Bradley Collyer / PA)

The Blues may have had more managers than any other club on this list, but they have been regular trophy winners.

Two Premier League titles, two Europa League wins and victories in an FA Cup and League Cup final have kept Chelsea among the elite.

They have lost the last two FA Cup finals to Arsenal and Leicester, but could win a second Champions League title in their history if they beat City in Porto.

Manchester United 6

Jesse Lingard scored as Manchester United came from behind to beat Crystal Palace in the 2016 FA Cup final (Mike Egerton / PA) Jesse Lingard scored as Manchester United came from behind to beat Crystal Palace in the 2016 FA Cup final (Mike Egerton / PA)

Once the dominant force in the Premier League, United have led the division only once since Kane’s debut.

That was in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season and since then trophy wins have become more sporadic with Louis Van Gaal delivering the FA Cup in 2016.

He was replaced by Jose Mourinho, who would go on to win the League Cup and Europa League, while a few Community Shield wins are United’s other recent successes.

Liverpool 4

Jordan Henderson was the first Liverpool captain to elevate the league title in 30 years (Paul Ellis / PA) Jordan Henderson was the first Liverpool captain to elevate the league title in 30 years (Paul Ellis / PA)

Jurgen Klopps Liverpool had two wonderful seasons for the current season, as they blew away the competition at home and abroad.

A Champions League success, with victory over Spurs in the 2019 final, was followed by a first Premier League title last year.

The Reds have also won the Super Cup and Club World Cup and will be among the favorites to compete for silverware next season.

Leicester 2

Leicester defeated Chelsea on Saturday to win their first-ever FA Cup (Matthew Childs / PA) Leicester defeated Chelsea on Saturday to win their first-ever FA Cup (Matthew Childs / PA)

Shocking Premier League champions in 2016, Leicester was pushed for the most part by Spurs, who then dropped out to finish a distant third.

The Foxes had only just survived the previous campaign’s relegation before Claudio Ranieri led them to a 5000/1 title success.

A first FA Cup in the club’s history was claimed on Saturday when they defeated Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley thanks to a fine shot by Youri Tielemans.

Tottenham 0

Kane was unable to win the Champions League after Tottenham lost to Liverpool in the 2019 final (Martin Rickett / PA) Kane was unable to win the Champions League after Tottenham lost to Liverpool in the 2019 final (Martin Rickett / PA)

Tottenham suffered defeat in three finals since Kane broke into the first team.

League Cup losses to Chelsea in 2015 and Manchester City this season would have hurt a lot, but the Champions League defeat to Liverpool can be seen as the one that really got away from Spurs.

Kane may have two gold Premier League and one World Cup boots to his name, but he can be forgiven for thinking team glory can be found elsewhere.