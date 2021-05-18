MSF vs ARS Dream11 Forecast Today: Fantasy Cricket Tips for MSC Frankfurt vs Aachen Rising Stars





MSF vs ARS Dream11 Today’s Forecast: Fantasy Tricket Tips for MSC Frankfurt vs Aachen Rising Stars | Photo Credit: Representative Image On the second day of the Krefeld stage of the European Cricket Series, MSC Frankfurt will face Aachen Rising Stars in back-to-back matches. Both matches take place at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld. MSC Frankfurt, the champion of the last edition of the Frankfurt stage of the European Cricket Series, made a brilliant start to the campaign on the first day. They beat Bayer Uerdingen Boosters twice to make a huge statement. Both wins were with huge margins as they didn’t even give their opponents a tiny pinch. Frankfurt won the first game with ten wickets and followed it up with a victory of 79 points. Scoring 67 points and taking four wickets over the course of the two games, Adel Khan emerged as their star performer in the first two games. His stroke of 63 in just 32 balls in the first game set the stage for their brilliant start to the competition. Shahid Afridi also showed his potential with a 22 ball 50 in the second game. Rising stars from Aachen will enter the field for the first time in the competition on Tuesday. A good show against a team of Frankfurt’s quality will give them a lot of confidence to perform well in the competition. My Dream11 for MSC Frankfurt vs Aachen Rising Stars encounter H Rahman, A Khan (C), A Abbas, F Jan, S Afridi Jr (VC), Q Khan, D Muhammad, A Rauf, N Buttar, W Haji, J Khan MSC Frankfurt likely to play 11 Hamza Sayed Ameer, Habib Rahman (wk), Sader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Sekandar Khan (c), Nafee Buttar, Shahid Afridi, Waseem Khan, Adel Khan, Waheed Ahmed, Qutub Schebeckkhel Aachen Rising Stars is likely to play 11 Varun Reddy, Sagar Kataria, Mubashar Inayat, Azam Temorai, Safi Khan, Osman Shirzad, Faheem Jan, Puneet Atal, Asif Rauf, Javed Khan Plows: MSC Frankfurt Muslim Ashraf, Waheed Ahmed, Sekandar Khan, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Waseem Khan, Sajid Khan Afridi, Sultan Ahmad, Wasil Noori, Nafees Buttar, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Habib Rahman, Zabiullah Aryoubi Rising stars of Aachen Varun Reddy, Sagar Kataria, Asif Rauf, Dhaval Goyani, Javed Khan, Dipankar Banerjee, Mubashar Inayat, Azam Temorai, Safi Khan, Osman Shirzad, Faheem Jan, Ahmad Shirzad, Puneet Atal, Gulistan Muhammad, Asad Abbas







