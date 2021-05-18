Edge rushers strongly consider hurricanes





Miami’s football program is expected to continue the transition with edge rushers in 2022, as they will in 2021. Miami lost starters Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche after the 2020 season. Zach McCloud and DeAndre Johnson who are the projected starters on the defensive end in their final season in which they qualify. Behind Johnson and McCloud, 2021 Thomas Davis and Jabari Ishmael signed, Jahfari Harvey, Cameron Williams, Chantz Williams and Quentin Williams are the future. Elijah Roberts is a defensive lineman who can tackle and finish. Miami has no commitment from defensive players before 2022. According to 247 Sports, Miami has offered scholarships to 24 DEs in the 2022 class. Five DEs either highly consider Miami or are labeled as hot, according to 247 Sports. Four-star feeble DEs DJ Wesolak from Booneville, Missouri and Dante Anderson from Homestead have Miami among their top programs. Wesolak is the 176th-placed player in the 2022 class, the 10th-ranked WDE and the third-placed player in Missouri. Miami is one of the 11 schools that Wesloak is enthusiastic about. Among those schools are the National Powers of Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, and Oklahoma. Clemson has three crystal balls for Wesolak. The crystal balls from Tigers for Wesolak contain the three most recent. Arizona State, one of the 11 teams Wesolak seems to consider the strongest, has a crystal ball and so does Notre Dame, which is not one of the eleven. It looks like Wesolak will go a long way for the Miami football program to sign up in 2022. Anderson is hot in Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Mississippi, in addition to Miami. The only crystal ball for Anderson is trending to Miami from Inside the U reporter Gaby Urrutia, who only gives a confidence score of three out of 10. Anderson had 27 tackles, 10 sacks and nine tackles for loss in 2020. Shemar Stewart, Keahnist Thompson and Zane Durant are four-star-strong de’s seen in Miami. Stewart is the seventh national player and the best on the SDE and Florida for 2022. Both crystal balls for Stewart with an average score of 5.5 project the Monsignor Pace star to sign at LSU. Thompson is the 334th ranked player, 21st SDE and 37th ranked Florida player from Lakeland. Central Florida and Miami are the two programs Thompson considers to be the highest. Thomas has offers from many college football heavyweights, including Alabama and Florida. Durant is the 341st ranked player, 22nd SDE and 41st ranked player in Florida in the 2022 Class of Orlando Lake Nona. The strongest competition for Durant for Miami is Indiana, UCF and West Virginia. Neither Anderson nor Durant have a crystal ball projection. The 2022 signers for Miami at DE are not expected to play immediately. Stewart would be the exception. The Miami football program probably needs to win at least 10 games to be in with a chance of winning a Stewart commitment. Several other high-ranking edge rushers hail from South Florida, but haven’t ranked Miami high on their list. The Hurricanes will likely have to sign two edge rushers by 2022.

