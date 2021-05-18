Benefit roller hockey tournament scheduled for May 29 in Brockway | News

BROCKWAY This Memorial Day weekend, passion comes together as a group of roller hockey players pull their skates together to help a young girl and her family battling cancer.
Local players will meet on the brand new course in Brockway on Saturday, May 29 for the annual Randy Carlson Memorial hockey tournament. The event began in 2005 after the death of Randy Carlson, a passionate hockey player who lost his battle against melanoma that year.
The tournament was held again in 2006, but was followed by a hiatus until it came back to life in 2010 and has been held annually ever since. As the tournament grew in numbers, organizers began to look for ways to raise money to donate to a cancer-related charity in Randys’s name. Since that time, the event has raised nearly $ 20,000 for beneficiaries such as the Hahne Cancer Center, the American Cancer Society, and several local families fighting cancer.
Usually the tournament is held indoors in the winter. Unfortunately, because of COVID-19, the event organizers decided it was best to wait until they could take action outside. It just so happened that Brockway completed a new facility that would be a great place to hold the event in Taylor Memorial Park.
Bob and Summer Anderson were the main organizers in the past, but have since added three more members and formed a board to expand their fundraising capabilities. Brian Anderson, Joe Bussard and Tim Herman have all joined in to plan this year’s event. The group took nominations from the local community and decided to adopt 10-year-old Paige Doane, a resident of Brockway, as this year’s beneficiary.
Paige is a remarkable young lady, said Bob Anderson. She has been fighting cancer since she was 3 months old. She has undergone multiple surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation. She and her family have been through so much and we wanted to do our little part to show them that we care and support them.
Local businesses have donated prizes and money to help with the event. In addition to collecting entrance fees from the players themselves, there will also be an auction on the day of the event with lots of great prizes up for grabs. Community members are welcome to attend, watch great hockey promotions and purchase auction tickets to help the cause.
The tournament starts at 9:00 am and ends around 5:30 pm. However, the auction starts around 9:30 am and ends around 3:00 pm.
This year’s tournament will feature eight teams with six players on each team. Each team plays against each other once in a round-robin format before playing a one-elimination playoffs at the end of the day.
While the tournament is very competitive, this is really one of those sporting events where there are no losers, Anderson said. We as players are fortunate to be able to do something we love for the benefit of others. It’s a very grateful feeling.
Anyone wishing to assist in any way should contact Summer Anderson at 814-590-5408.
Former tournament winners and money raised:
- 2020 Eric Llewelyn, Pat Hunter, Kevin Smith, Dave Jewell, Josh Clontz $ 3,500
- 2020 Continue with recipient Daisy Romano
- 2019 Joe Bussard, Cody Schuckers, Dan Fatula, Derik Day, Adam McKinley $ 5,000
- 2019 Continue with recipient Bentley Landis
- 2018 Joe Bussard, Derik Day, Mike Jacobson, Jarrod Currin, Adam McKinley $ 2,200
- 2018 Sequel Recipient Brock Roy and Maddox Hyde
- 2017 Eric Llewellyn, Steve Kalgren, Andy Calvert, Jeremiah Morris, Cory Schuckers $ 1,800
- 2017 Continued Recipient The Hahne Cancer Center in DuBois
- 2016 Rob Stanley, Eric Llewellyn, Kevin Smith, Andy Calvert, Henry Sutter $ 850
- 2016 Continue with recipient Austin Shough
- 2015 Rob Stanley, Kevin Smith, Dave Jewell, Derik Day, Rob Keith $ 1,000
- 2015 Continue Recipient Lisa Barr’s family
- 2014 Joe Bussard, Derik Day, Henry Deible, Greg Mohney, Adam McKinley $ 1,000
- 2014 Continue with the American Cancer Society recipient
- 2013 Derik Day, Joe Bussard, Greg Mohney, Henry Deible, Adam McKinley $ 1,300
- 2013 Continue with American Cancer Society recipient
- 2012 Brian Anderson, Dave Jewell, Bob Anderson, Brandon Reiter, Rob Keith $ 650
- 2012 Continue to be the recipient of the American Cancer Society
- 2011 Ryan Carlson, Jason Iseler, Josh Sanford, Adam McKinley, Rob Stanley $ 650
- 2011 Continue to be the recipient of the American Cancer Society
- 2010 Kevin Smith, Cody Schuckers, Dave Jewell, Clay Halpin $ 615
- 2010 Continue to be the recipient of the American Cancer Society
- 2006 Jason Iseler, Josh Stanford, Todd Carlson, Ryan Carlson, Rob Keith
- 2005 Jason Iseler, Josh Stanford, Todd Carlson, Ryan Carlson, Rob Keith
Bob Anderson, organizer of the event, sent this article to The Courier Express.