300 players embark on fights as NTTF championships begin





About 300 players will finish it as the 2021 Nigeria Table Tennis Federation National Championships kick off Tuesday at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos. Speaking at the tournament’s press conference on Monday, Chairman Ishaku Tikon, chairman of the NTTF Caretaker Committee, said the tournament provided an opportunity to identify talents who would take over from the likes of Quadri Aruna, Funke Oshonaike, Olajide Omotayo and Segun Toriola. Over the next five days from tomorrow (today) we will witness explosive matches among the players and we believe we can identify more Quadri Arunas, Olufunke Oshonaikes, Segun Toriolas, among others in the tournament. This competition is another way for our national handlers to identify some of the talents that will make up the bulk of our national teams at junior and senior level and we hope we can use them again to measure the players in terms of their ranking. “ Tournament Director Tayo Adesoji said: We are aware of the quality of the game in Edo and Abuja and for us we want to raise the bar by hosting the national tournament so that our players can show their talents to the national handlers to play them. identify. . “ The tournament features 12 events, including cadet, U-21, seniors and veterans, and lasts for five days, with a prize pool of N4.5m.

