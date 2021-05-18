We are the NextGen – Nadal and Djokovic are still motivated and striving for more

When the Italian Open came into action last week, the state of men’s tennis seemed relatively clear four months after the start of the 2021 season. The sand shifts, only gradually. The previous four Masters events and the ATP Finals that were at the end of the season were all won by players of the younger generation, all born in the late 1990s and positioned as the future by the tour.

Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and even the lesser known Hubert Hurkacz have all recently lifted big trophies into the air dreaming of taking the next step. And yet they seem to be far from it. When the matches matter most, over the best of five sets and deep into the slams, Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal are usually round at the end and in good enough form to succeed. Unless one decides not to play and the other disqualifies himself.

There were two instances in Rome where it seemed like the tournament would follow a similar pattern. Nadal had arrived on clay in a mediocre form by his otherworldly standards. In his third round against 22-year-old Denis Shapovalov, he trailed 6-3 and 3-0 and faced breakpoints, then Shapovalov later had two match points on Nadals’ server at 6-5 in the third set. Nadal had struggled under Shapovalov’s barrage of intrepid winners, but on both match points, Nadal laid his foundations. He even refused to cherish the possibility of making a casual mistake. Both times, Shapovalov made wild, nervous mistakes, and Nadal ended the final set tie-break as his opponent unraveled.

Djokovic started his Rome tournament in even worse form, facing 22-year-old Monte Carlo champion Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals. He was pushed into a similar position in a game that was disrupted by rain and played for two days. He trailed 6-4, 4-2, then 3-1 in the third set with Tsitsipas, the current ATP Race No 1, generating four break points for a double break. Tsitsipas then served 5-4 for the game. Every time Djokovic was about to be suffocated by Tsitsipas, he concentrated his energy and raised his level. He finished three games in a row to close.

Just one of those comebacks alone would have been remarkable, but Djokovic and Nadal were both digging deep to keep their younger rivals apart for a few days was a poignant sight. Also for them; as they got closer to the final, they bumped into each other in the locker room on Saturday and laughed at their refusal to give ground to the youth. They are both still motivated and strive for more in part because the other is doing the same.

Their finale was intense, filled with shifts of momentum and constant tactical adjustments. Both played well, often not at the same time, and Nadal emerged with a record-breaking 10th Rome title. But for once, the winner of the match actually seemed less important than what the overall week meant with Roland Garros on the horizon. They both needed strong performance to enter Paris in pristine condition and under immense pressure they found them. On the field, Djokovic was asked if their combined success was a message to the NextGen and he responded with a joke: Rafa, Roger and I have reinvented the NextGen. We are the NextGen.

Except it wasn’t much of a joke. Later, at his press conference, he asked if he was bored on the topic, he was blunt: that’s why I answered as I answered, he said smiling. I mean, I’ve said it a thousand times. I don’t know how many times people want me to repeat it. Of course the NextGen is there, coming, whatever. But here we still win the biggest tournaments and slams.

In a sport where players can often choose modesty over, perhaps, reality, Djokovic’s bluntness was welcome. He may respect the younger players’ skills and welcome their challenges, but his goal is to crush them for as long as possible. So far, he and his rivals have done it admirably when it matters. Djokovics’ irritation is also understandable since the rise of ATP’s NextGen campaign in 2017, in which the tour sought to bring the new generation to market, the established players were constantly accused of speaking to as much as possible about these inferior young players. Domination can get stale, especially after 15 years some are looking for new stories to tell.

Because the young have failed to break through on the biggest stages, there are, conversely, others who criticize the young for their incompetence. The reality of men’s tennis is perhaps less interesting than that now: NextGen’s campaign has been a success. The young players are easily recognizable, they have continued to grow and they have positioned themselves at the top of the sport.

But they are also just not as good as their predecessors. Djokovic and Nadal are much better tennis players and the gap between their mental strength and that of the rest of the field is as wide as a gap. Age has left its mark on them. Their athleticism has naturally diminished, their bodies are no longer fit for 100 competitions a year, and they are a long way from their tops. Their success has been unprecedented and it has endured due to their willingness to keep improving, tweaking and tweaking their games over the years.

The shift will eventually come, but Nadal and Djokovic are determined to keep their place at the top table while it lasts. Their performances in Rome were a confirmation that they remain the story of human tennis for the time being. – Guardian