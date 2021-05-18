Cricket: Jhulan Goswami talks about England tour, says ‘Test cricket is about the mind’, Sports News





Jhulan Goswami praised former head coach WV Raman, saying the team has learned a lot from the 55-year-old during his time with the Indian women’s trickster team. The veteran also congratulated Ramesh Powar on his recovery. Indian women’s cricket has fallen into the midst of a few debates lately, with the most recent being the removal of WV Raman as the head coach. Raman had succeeded Powar as head coach after BCCI did not renew the latter’s contract after the 2018 Women’s T20 World Cup. There was a significant aftermath under Powar and Mithali Raj. During his tenure, Raman led India to the final of the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Jhulan Goswami thanked the veteran for joining the Indian women’s team and added that she would not compare the two mentors. I want to congratulate Ramesh and we look forward to working with him. It was a great experience working with Raman, but I’m not going to compare. He has worked hard on us and has taught us a lot over the years from his coaching experience. I want to wish him the best for his future, ”Goswami told Sportstar. ALSO READ: Cricket: Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood, Lyon clarify stance on sandpaper port allegations The recent developments have removed the spotlight from the Indian women’s tour of England, where they will play their first test match in a long time. As a senior cricketer, Goswami is aware of the difficulties that Test Cricket will pose, and she trusts that it is more about the psychological change that will eventually become the differentiator. Even in the domestic tournaments there are more multi-day games and no red-ball cricket as such. After a long time, the whole team switches from white ball to red ball. It all depends on how our body reacts after being on the field 90 overs. It’s not just about skills, but also about mental toughness. Test cricket is about the mind. You have to stay strong in your head because you need thinking skills to analyze the game situation in different sessions, ”she added. “Exercise and preparation depend on the Covid protocols to be followed today. We really don’t know where the pandemic will eventually take us. There are many limitations, but as professional athletes we need to prepare mentally so that we can adapt. Under all circumstances. Going to England and performing is a challenge for any team as the weather plays a big role in those wickets. The one who can adapt more quickly to the weather and wicket will be successful, ”explained Goswami. ALSO READ: WTC Final: ‘Don’t think he has too many weaknesses’ – Umesh Yadav points to key wicket for Team India In India, cricket is considered a religion, a particularly ardent religion, and one with apparently the largest number of adherents. The cricket matches are essentially the deities of confidence and pride for every Indian. Jhulan Goswami is one of the key figures in the incredibly skilled Indian squad. While not emphatically assembled, she casts with a smooth, easy run-up and has been the leading bowler for the Indian team for nearly two decades. One of the consistent female bowlers, who constantly takes the 120 mph push, is notorious for creating movement off the field. With 329 international wickets, she heads the wicket-taker list and the Bristol Test becomes the eleventh of her profession. Many Indian women’s achievements in the mermaid-friendly English conditions will depend on how the 38-year-old passes.

