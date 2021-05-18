Paul Cronin hired as new Jags football coach | News





Cardinal Newman icon comes to Windsor after 18 years in school Well-known Cardinal Newman football coach Paul Cronin has accepted the position of head coach at Windsor High School, it was announced in a surprise press release on Monday. Cronin, who lives in Windsor with his wife and three children, led Newman to national prominence guiding the Cardinals to annual league streamers, several North Coast Section championships and a state title in 18 seasons at the helm. He succeeds former head coach Brad Stibi, who stepped down in March after the shortened spring campaign. We look forward to working with coach Cronin, Jamie Williams, director of Windsor High School Athletic, said in a press release. He has always shown great leadership on and off the field, as well as a genuine connection to his student athletes, families and the Windsor community. The startling announcement comes four years after the Jaguars nearly hired Cronin after the 2017 season, only to make the veteran coach change his mind in the eleventh hour and stay with Cardinal Newman. This spring, Cronin led the Cardinals to a 5-0 record, including a pair of wins over the Jaguars. The Jaguars come off a solid season with a 2-3 record and a signature win over Rancho Cotate of the North Bay League. While Cronin is a good candidate to become an on-campus coach, he is not yet to join the Windsor faculty. We are thrilled to have Paul Cronin on our teaching staff, Williams said. The new (WHS) Principal sees the value of coaches on campus and is working on finding people who fit into both roles.







