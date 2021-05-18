Girls Tennis: The champion is back for Fairfield tennis | Sport

FAIRFIELD It appeared that Yana Gaskell was just starting to dominate girls’ high school tennis in the state of Iowa after winning the Class 1A state singles title in 2019.

On Monday, Gaskell played her first high school game for the Fairfield Trojans since winning that championship.

After losing nearly two years of her high school career due to a pandemic and a serious knee injury, Gaskell chose the perfect time to return to the top of the lineup for Fairfield in fourth place (1A), leaving only one match fall into four sets. of late season play. After beating Mount Pleasant junior Savana Walls 6-0, 6-0 in the top singles match of Fairfield’s postseason-opening 5-0 win over the Panthers, Gaskell completed a near-perfect return by beating Oskaloosa senior Jillian Jennings 6- 0.6-1 during another 5-0 Trojan postseason sweep on the Fairfield Middle School tennis courts.

“This was my first game of any kind in six months,” Gaskell said after coming back from a torn meniscus. “It took a game to settle down. I made a double fault on the first three points against Mount Pleasant. Then I was fine once I got a serve.”

Gaskell’s return only strengthens a Fairfield team that has dominated the competition, even with a former state champion from the line-up. The Trojans improved in duels to 13-0 this season and have not been beaten by anyone. They won the Burlington Grayhound Invitational and Southeast Conference tournament titles outside of doubles.

Katrina Paton, who has replaced Gaskell as Fairfield’s No. 1 singles player during the regular season, was equally dominant in a pair of No. 2 singles wins on Monday. Paton, a state doubles qualifier for Fairfield two seasons ago, swept Maggie Fitzpatrick and Makenna Schaffner by matching 6-0, 6-0 scores.

“It’s been a good place this season to take a leadership role this season and see what that top level of competition looks like,” said Paton. “It was great fun being in Yana’s place, but it’s still her place to return to.”

However, Paton will have the chance to become Fairfield’s third different singles champion in the past five years. Heidi Grunwald plans to play Paton in the singles of Wednesday’s regional Class 1A tournament, with Gaskell reuniting with former partner Penelope Higdon to compete in the doubles.

“We played together as a sophomore. We also practiced together a few times this season,” said Gaskell. “I am very excited to try and double the state title.

“I think they can pick it up right away and play well together,” added Grunwald. “We’ll see how it goes.”

Fairfield’s next double challenge is also back home on Saturday when Davenport Assumption comes to town for the 1A team regional final. If the Trojans were previously hard to defeat, throwing a former state champion into the mix makes Fairfield practically impossible to derail, as the Trojans have their sights set on a possible clean-up of the three girl tennis 1A state championships.

“I’m really excited. I got medically approved just in time for the most fun part of the season,” said Gaskell.

Jennings, expecting a tough challenge from Fairfield in the top singles match, can testify where Gaskell is in her return to court. The former state champion had all the shots at work in Fairfield’s second game of the day, firing home backhands and forehands while moving impressively across the field.

By the end of the game, Jennings could only tell Oskaloosa’s coaches what kind of player she’d encountered on Monday.

Someone told me she was coming back from an injury. She certainly didn’t look like one, ”Jennings said of Gaskell. “About a month ago I played a girl (Waterloo Columbus, sophomore Sasha Hyacinth) hoping to win the state girth title. I would say she (Gaskell) is pretty similar.

“I didn’t know what to expect when I came in, but when that first service came in, I knew it was going to be a long day.”

Oskaloosa (7-4) had a long day that started indoors on the indoor courts of Fairfield Maharishi. The Indians outperformed the Pioneers 5-3 and won two decisive double games to end a game that lasted more than three hours.

The Trojans, meanwhile, have spent a total of less than two hours achieving two double wins. After racing through Mount Pleasant in 37 minutes without dropping a game, Fairfield shutout Oskaloosa with Lauren Kraemer’s 6-1, 0-6, 1-0 (10-2) victory in the No. 5 singles game and a 6-4, 6-1 sweep by Olivia Jones at No. 6 that brought Abby Schaefer the victory with a 6-2, 6-3 sweep in the No. 4 singles match.

“I feel good for Yana to be able to come back. I wasn’t sure it would really happen, but it gives everyone on the team a lot more confidence,” said Grunwald. “Yana seemed to be a bit out for blood. She played really well and played what looks normal. There is still some movement to pick up, but that will come the more she plays.”