Celebrity golf tournament held to assist hockey player injured in West Springfield game | News





SHARON, MA (WGGB / WSHM) – Western Mass News is your local sports authority. We continue to follow a story we first brought to you in January, when a high school hockey player went face-to-face in his game against Pope Francis. Bishop Feehans AJ Quetta has contracted a spinal cord injury and his treatment is ongoing. On Monday, many Boston sports greats gathered to support AJ and the Quetta family. 38 celebrities came here to Sharon for a golf tournament initiated by former New England Patriots player Patrick Chung, who has a close connection with the Quetta family, to play the sport they love, they all have one goal in mind, Continue to support AJ Anyone who knows AJ and the Quetta family, you can’t do enough for the Quetta family, ”Tedy Bruschi said. From former Patriots legend Tedy Bruschi to hockey team captain Mike Eruzione with a gold medal in the 1980 Winter Olympics, to former Boston Bruins captain Ray Bourque, all of whom headed to Sharon’s Cape Club on Monday with one mission in mind, to support AJ Quetta. “We’ve been through this before, with a few different, different situations that were part of the hockey world, and when something like that happens, we just come together, and we know how important it is to stand up and support,” said Ray. Bourque. . Next to the New England Patriots’ former security is Patrick Chung Rob Barletta. Both come up with a plan to make this golf tournament possible for aj. “We are good friends with the family and many of us wanted to do something for the family and talk about it,” said Barletta, organizer of the AJs golf tournament. With 72 foursome, with 38 celebrities in attendance, Bourque said he’s not in the least surprised by the turnout. “You see a lot of Bruins here, but also Patriots, and that’s what Boston Sports is all about: getting together and trying to help,” Bourque explained. The fact that Bruschi is here to support AJ and his family is personal. “All the way to the little Bishop Feehan family, my sons go to Bishop Feehan, you know, and so they know AJ, it’s something we feel for him. It’s hard, this is something you never want to happen, and you pray it never does, and sports, things happen sometimes, and we wish him the best, and once it happens you want to hug your kids and get them very close and we pray for AJ and his family, ”Bruschi said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos