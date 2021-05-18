Ready for international cricket, Nitish Rana is waiting for ‘that one call’ | Cricket News





Nitish Rana plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (Picture: PTI / BCCI / IPL) MUMBAI: After creating space for themselves in both the domestic circuit and the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi and Kolkata Knight Riders‘batsman Nitish Rana feels ready for the international arena, hoping to get its “reward” when the Indian team is selected for the July tour of Sri Lanka.

India, without stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, is touring Sri Lanka in July for a white ball series.

“It’s there in the back of my mind that my name should come (in the roster) and I’m prepared for that because I think my name would come,” Nitish told PTI in an interview when asked if he hopes for a phone call . -on.

“If you take my record for the past three years in white ball (cricket) be it homey [circuit] or the IPL, I performed well and I feel I will get the reward for it today or tomorrow.

“And I feel that I am ready for international cricket. I wait for that as if they say one call further … I am waiting for that call,” added the 27-year-old left-handed batsman, who also break off.

Rana has scored 2,266 runs from 38 first-class matches, averaging over 40. India will travel to Sri Lanka for a T20 and ODI series, and the team would be made up of all whiteball specialists such as the Test team would play in England. at the same time.

Rana, who scored 201 points from seven games in the currently suspended IPL, also reflected on the season.

“To be honest, over the past 3-4 years it has been a pattern for me to start the season well, [then] halfway through the season, I have two-three-flop innings and at the end of the season, I play one-two innings well.

“So always the total [runs] scored between 330-400, ”he said.

He said he doesn’t really know how to respond to the suspension of the IPL at this point.

“We have a break this season so I can’t understand whether I should be happy or sad. I should be unhappy because I’ve been thinking about why my season is going like this while trying to be consistent with myself and my life. franchise.

“So after working a lot, now was the right time to see if it worked for me or not … but right now I’m looking at it so that it’s better that I have a break and as a batter I can again begin, ”he explained.

According to Rana, his hunger to score disappeared after three to four games and the coaches advised him to pay attention to that aspect.

“I have mentally added a lot of skills to my game and normal life. I felt like in the last 2-3 years I have become very happy that I am doing well and that it should continue, but the hunger to score ended earlier .

“… my coaches said that a hungry Nitish Rana has to stay alive, that will make me consistent,” he explained.

"It is not guaranteed that you will score points in every game, but the ratio improves."

