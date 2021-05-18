Tennis Federer Gets Serenas Vote In GOAT Debate





(Reuters) As fans and pundits continue to argue over who should be considered the best tennis player of all time, 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams says Roger Federer will get her vote. Rafa Nadal took a record-breaking 13th French Open title in October to join Federer at the top of the men’s Grand Slam winners list with 20 titles, while Novak Djokovic, the youngest of the Big Three with 33, is the world title 1. at 18. 39-year-old Federer will only play his second tournament this week since returning to the Tour in March after being on the sidelines for more than a year due to two knee surgeries. I think two words sum it up: Roger Federer, Williams, who turns 40 in September, told reporters at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma on Monday. It’s just a summary of greatness and class and amazing and really changed the game. You see players playing like him, moving like him, doing his techniques. The man is (a) genius. Williams won the last of her majors at the 2017 Australian Open before becoming a mother and has since been chasing a 24th major title to rival Margaret Courts’ record. On Monday, the American won her first game since losing in the semifinals to Melbourne in February and said she was a Federer superfan. I just feel like he really is the best player, Williams said. You can’t like him, that’s how I feel. His playing is so fantastic. If only I could play like him. The best-seeded Federer will start his campaign later on Tuesday in Geneva against Spaniard Pablo Andujar, who said he has been looking forward to a match against the Swiss for a long time. It was something I wanted, a game against Roger, just to tell my kids and my grandchildren that I played him when I got older, Andujar told reporters. I think when you play Rafa, Novak and Roger these guys became myths, (they are) slightly above the sport. I would say the most important thing is that they made the sport grow. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; edited by Peter Rutherford)

