Olufunke “Funke” Oshonaike is Africa’s table tennis queen.

The Nigerian is a 25-time national champion, 11-time African Games medalist and three-time continental champion who will make her incredible seventh Olympic Games later this year in Tokyo 2020 in 2021.

For more than three decades, the Lagos paddler has been at the top of her game. But here are some things about the table tennis legend that you may not know.

Warning, this article contains details that may be disturbing.

1. Leading the way for women

Only one woman has qualified to compete in seven Olympic Games in table tennis: Funke Oshonaike.

When she heads to the table tennis hall in Tokyo, Oshonaike will become only the fifth table tennis player to ever compete in seven Games, after fellow Nigerian Segun Toriola, Jean-Michael Saive from Belgium, Zoran Primorac from Croatia and Jrgen Persson from Sweden.

Oshonaike will be the first woman to join the prestigious club.

In March 2020 she told Evelyn Watta of Olympics.com: “The ‘Seven Club’ only has men who have been to seven Olympics in table tennis. Men only. I will be the only woman from Africa, the whole world, who is been my dream. “

2. She almost got stabbed for winning a competition as a child

When Oshonaike was only 13, she won an important match against a rival of hers, Biola Odumosu.

“There was even a time when the crowd [almost] stabbed me in Lagos for defeating my arch-rival at Rowe Park, ‘she recalls in the interview with Olympics.com.

“I was always booed every time I played in a game in Nigeria because I was very shy. I asked why. I was told that I was proud and arrogant and that I didn’t hang out with people. I cried a lot.”

In a separate interview with Punch Nigeria, she added: “I felt people hated me. I used to play my opponent and the crowd in matches at the time. Thank goodness my dad always stood by me; he supported me 101 percent.

“The stinging situation has affected me very much. It has given me nightmares for a long time.”

3. Country represented during two-time pregnancy

Believe it or not, Olufunke has won major titles not once, but twice during her pregnancy.

At the 2002 African Championships, Oshonaike won gold in both women’s singles and mixed doubles (alongside Toriola) while pregnant.

“I trained and played professionally until I was seven months old, because my bump didn’t show for the first six months. I played at the African championships and won,” she told Olympics.com.

“After giving birth I started playing right away. I still won medals for my country. At the All African Games 2003 in Abuja my first boy was only six, seven months and I won four gold medals. Those were my best Games, I can never forget that. “

She repeated the feat four years later when she played at the 2006 World Table Tennis Championships while pregnant with her second son.

Still, the second pregnancy didn’t stop her from continuing to win.

The second boy was also born in January. I went to Algiers [2007 All African Games] when he was about six months old and I won medals again. “

4. Difficult upbringing and abuse

Olufunke first cracked the Nigerian team in 1991 and made her debut at the All African Games in Cairo, Egypt, when she was only 16.

She was the youngest member of that team.

However, when she had her Olympics bowed five years later in Atlanta 1996, she was already being abused by an older man she’d previously considered a friend.

“I was physically, sexually, emotionally and mentally abused,” she said in the revealing Olympics.com interview last year.

“This man beat me for more than three years and I remember going to UNILAG (University of Lagos) with a battered face, but I still never gave up [table tennis], men or life. “

However, Oshonaike survived and overcame the abuse, after which she landed a glittering career wearing the Nigerian flag at the Rio 2016 opening ceremony.

“I hope more women will be brave enough to come out and speak their mind,” she said the BBC last year.

I am a survivor. “

Olufunke Oshoinake was the flag bearer of Nigeria at the opening ceremony of Rio 2016 Photo by Getty Images from 2016

5. Rebuilt life in Germany

Oshonaike now lives in Germany, where she plays club table tennis. She has been based in Hamburg since 1998.

There she rebuilt her life after surviving the abuse.

She fell in love, but suffered another personal setback.

“Three months before our wedding, he went on vacation to Nigeria and was shot by armed robbers,” Oshonaike recalls. ‘I went through hell without him.

‘I mourned him for two years. I stopped going to Nigeria. ‘

But despite all the setbacks, one thing kept her going and she will finally join the Seven Club in Tokyo.

“[I] never gave up [table tennis]’,’ Said Oshonaike. “That was my decision.”

If you have been affected by topics discussed in this article, consult professional experts or law enforcement.