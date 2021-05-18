NHL Playoffs Daily 2021 – The battle for Florida resumes

The incredible hockey continued on Day 3 of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs, including the fourth post-season extra game and the Colorado Avalanche Cup favorite, showing their dominance.

Tuesday brings the sequel to arguably the best game of the playoffs to date, between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning, in the first-ever Battle of Florida in the postseason.

Check out the ESPN NHL Playoffs Daily to catch up every day from the postseason until the Stanley Cup is awarded in July.

More: Playoff schedule | Playoff Central

Tuesday matches

First Round, Game 2: New York Islanders in Pittsburgh Penguins | 7:30 PM ET (islands lead 1-0)

Evgeni Malkin, who missed Game 1, skated on Monday but did not take line rushes and had no power play time in practice. “It’s just been part of the process that Geno has gone through. He’s clearly trying to get back for us as soon as possible,” said coach Mike Sullivan. Meanwhile, the Islanders’ Kyle Palmieri has matched his performance for New York in the regular season with two goals in Game 1. “I know he probably applied a little unnecessary pressure. [on himself] when he joined us, ” said Islanders coach Barry Trotz.

First Round, Game 2: Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers | 8:00 PM ET (Lightning Line 1-0)

The Panthers played well enough at 5 to 5 to beat the Lightning in Game 1. The penalty kill was a different story; the Lightning went 3-for-4 on the power game. Florida will try to regroup after Brayden Point won Game 1 with 1:14 left. “I know it’s stupid, but it happened. Now we have to focus on the next game. We had good momentum in the game, but we have to learn how to defend a little better,” said Panthers star Aleksander Barkov.

First Round, Game 2: Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights | 10:00 PM ET (wanted 1-0 lead)

The Golden Knights got the best shot attempts and scoring chances in Game 1, but the Wild skated away with the 1-0 win in extra time. “We have to narrow our chances. I think we had quite a few looks. Our power play had some chances to score. I think we’re getting in a little bit of trouble. These guys are good,” said Vegas winger Mark Stone. Will Marc-Andre Fleury get the start in Game 2, or will the Knights go with a goalkeeper rotation and start Robin Lehner?

About last night

Boston Bruins 4, Washington Capitals 3 (OT) (series 1-1)

Brad Marchand’s goal after 39 seconds of extra time equalized Boston’s streak with Washington. Taylor Hall’s goal at 5:11 pm of the third period sent the game to OT, after Garnet Hathaway’s second goal from the playoffs gave the Capitals the lead earlier in the period. “We knew they would come back offensively tonight with a little bit more biting and some things we shot ourselves a little in the foot with execution,” said Capitals coach Peter Laviolette. Tuukka Rask made 36 saves, while Craig Anderson stopped 44 of 48 shots in his first postseason start since 2017. Full summary

Carolina Hurricanes 5, Nashville Predators 2 (Canes leads 1-0)

Alex Nedeljkovic made 22 saves in his Stanley Cup playoff debut, becoming the first rookie goalie to have a postseason win for the Hurricanes since Cam Ward in 2006 – to win more than a few. The Predators held on and rallied in the second period on a goal from Erik Haula to tie the score 2-2 in the third period. But Nino Niederreiter finally put the Canes ahead at 2:26 from the third. Full summary

Play 0:45 Jordan Staal scores once in the second period to give the Hurricanes the lead, then again in the third, as the Hurricanes beat the Predators 5-2 in Game 1.

Colorado Avalanche 4, St. Louis Blues 1 (Avs lead 1-0)

The Avalanche showed how dominant they can be in scoring three goals in the third period – including two from Nathan MacKinnon – to play Game 1 against the Blues. St. Louis stuck hard for two periods, thanks to Jordan Binnington’s strong goalkeeper training. But Colorado had a 24-5 shot advantage over the Blues in the third period, controlling the game with 49 shots at Binnington. Gabriel Landeskog had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick in the win: a goal, an assist and a fight against Brayden Schenn. “I had the feeling that Schenn was going to run around a bit in the first period,” said Landeskog. “I thought that would calm it down a bit and get the crowd in.” Full summary

Gabriel Landeskog v Brayden Schenn. Playoff hockey. pic.twitter.com/UVuL7JrcAX Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 18, 2021

Three stars of the night

1. Brad Marchand, F, Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand did Brad Marchand stuff for most of Game 2 against the Capitals – a shot under the belt here, a slash there – but he got through when it counted with an overtime goal. “Maybe in the past that would have been a game that he would have let happen and he wouldn’t have been an effective player, but he liked his game and certainly a big chunk of the win with the overtime winner,” said coach Bruce Cassidy.

2. Nathan MacKinnon, F, Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche star scored two goals, including an emphatic empty net. MacKinnon had six shots on target for the game and a total of 10 shot attempts. Your turn, Connor.

Play 0:34 Nathan MacKinnon scores a goal in the third period for the Avalanche vs. the Blues.

3. Jordan Steel, F, Carolina Hurricanes

Staal scored two goals in the Carolina win. “It’s exactly what he does, plays hard every night, every shift. Whatever the situation, you can count on him. That’s why he’s our leader,” said coach Rod Brind’Amour.

Provocation of the day

End of match 1. Jordan Binnington wants to fight against Philipp Grubauer. pic.twitter.com/H5SmdaBLul Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 18, 2021

Jordan Binnington, fighting goalkeeper, tried to start something with Philipp Grubauer at the end of Game 1. “He can do whatever he wants. It won’t hit us, it won’t reach Grubi. It is what it is,” said Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog.

Quote of the day

“It was certainly a greasy goal.”

– Taylor Hall on his third period tie for the Bruins.

View of the day

Can you cry in the press box pic.twitter.com/3edGUaUVhs Sara Civ (@SaraCivian) May 18, 2021

The Carolina Hurricanes had an announced crowd of 12,000 fans at Game 1 against the Predators. We’re not there yet, but we’re slowly coming back. And this sight and these sounds have been very, very missed for the past year. Stay safe, everyone.