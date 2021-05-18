Cricket: ‘Can’t ignore him now’: Aakash Chopra calls a player Indian selectors can’t look past, Sports News





Aakash Chopra has said the Indian selectors cannot see past Prithvi Shaw for the T20 World Cup, given his solid form in IPL 2021. Prithvi Shaw collected 308 runs with a remarkable average of 38.50 and an extraordinary success rate of 166.48 in the eight games he played in IPL 2021. He is in second place after Orange Cap holder Shikhar Dhawan in the list of best run getters for Delhi Capitals. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra believes Prithvi Shaw should be in the Indian team’s plan of affairs for the T20 World Cup after his efforts in IPL 2021. “If Prithvi Shaw keeps hitting like this, I think he should qualify for the World T20. scored those points, ”said Chopra. READ ALSO: Cricket: Jhulan Goswami talks about England tour, says ‘Test cricket is about the mind’ “We had said before that Prithvi Shaw will be one of the finds of the tournament, that his success rate will be the best. And he is standing there alone. The way he hit, six fours from six deliveries, it isn’t. easy to hit six bounds in the first over, ”added the former Indian batsman. Aakash Chopra said Prithvi Shaw’s stunning at bat in IPL 2021 was compared to his presentation on Test debut against the West Indies. “The way he hit, the skills and fearless approach he showed, he took risks, but it didn’t seem like he did. He was absolutely sensational. We saw the old Prithvi Shaw, who had scored a century later. his test debut, ”he concluded. ALSO READ: Cricket: Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood, Lyon clarify stance on sandpaper port allegations Shaw has definitely made his case for selection in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Nonetheless, with plenty of batsmen competing for the next opener alongside Rohit Sharma, the 21-year-old would have to hand out some exceptional shows in the series against Sri Lanka to stay in the selection scene.

