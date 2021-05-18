Ranking of the stadiums in the Big 12

Connect with us

Saturdays have a different meaning. In the fall, it’s college football day of the week. When campuses across the country bus with tailgates, bands, cheerleaders, school chants and the smell of popcorn. Crowds flood stadiums to witness their favorite team game.

When assessing the quality of a stadium, there are many factors to consider: capacity, school traditions, the scenic landscape, and the amenities on offer. Here’s how stadiums in the Big 12 stack up against each other. This compilation list is not based on the production between the hash marks, but through the lens of the experience itself in the stands.

Texas: Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Opened: 1924

Capacity: 100,000

Oklahoma: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Kevin Jairaj-USA Sports TODAY

Opened: 1925

Capacity: 86,000

State of Oklahoma: Boone Pickens Stadium

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Opened: 1920

Capacity: 60,000

Texas Tech: Jones AT&T Stadium

Michael C. Johnson-USA Sports TODAY

Opened: 1947

Capacity: 60,000

Kansas State: Bill Snyder Family Stadium

Scott Sewell-USA Sports TODAY

Opened: 1968

Capacity: 50,000

West Virginia: Milan Puskar Stadium

Charles LeClaire-USPRESSWIRE

Opened: 1980

Capacity: 60,000

State of Iowa: Jack Trice Stadium

Brian Powers-USA Sports TODAY

Opened: 1975

Capacity: 61,500

TCU: Amon Carter Stadium

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Opened: 1929

Capacity: 50,000

Baylor: Floyd Casey Stadium

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Opened: 1950

Capacity: 50,000

Kansas: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

Denny Medley-USA Sports TODAY

Opened: 1921

Capacity: 47,000

