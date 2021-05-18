Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Lineup Strategy for May 18

The three playoff games taking place on Tuesday are included in the featured games at DraftKings. Note that the regular seasonal gathering between the Flames and Canucks is not. The chances are also slim for the three games in the post season. Vegas is getting respectable chalk on the home ice against Minnesota, but both the Islanders-Penguins and Lightning-Panthers combat project are close by.

All statistics from Natural Stat Trick and Hockey Reference.

Top Line stacks

Golden Knights vs. Wild

Jonathan Marchessault ($ 6,100) – William Karlsson ($ 5,000) – Reilly Smith ($ 4,300)

The old trio generated chances in Game 1, but couldn’t find the score sheet. Karlsson, Marchessault and Smith scored 11 shots, 17 tries and three risky scoring opportunities in total and drove possession with a percentage of 60.0 Corsi at 5-to-5. They all skate along with the man advantage too, and their combined cap hit is manageable.

Lightning at Panthers

Ondrej Palat ($ 4,400) – Brayden Point ($ 6,500) – Nikita Kucherov ($ 7,800)

Tampa Bays Line No. 1 was impressive in Sunday’s win 5-4. The trio provided 20 shot attempts, four very dangerous scoring opportunities, four goals and an assist. In addition, they drove possession with a 62.5 Corsi For percentage on 5-to-5. The salaries aren’t crippling, and with Palat skating on power play unit No. 2, the line provides coverage to both groups of people benefit.

Superstar to build around

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Islanders ($ 7,600) – With a goal, five shots and eight tries, No. 87 left his mark on Game 1. Crosby is stuck in a go-to role, registering an incredible 25:19 ice age (4:25 with the men’s advantage) against the islanders on Sunday. He also drove possession with a 57.5 Corsi For percentage at 5-to-5 and was on the ice for six risky scoring opportunities.

Value at violation

Owen Tippett, Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning ($ 3,400) – This salary does not match the late-season Tippetts scoring increase. The 2017 first round selections yielded three counts and five helpers in the past seven games, corresponding to his promotion to the second line he played with. Jonathan Huberdeau ($ 6,500). The duo have shown direct chemistry with 10 goals and 22 very dangerous scoring opportunities from just 89:25 shared ice age this season.

Tomas Nosek, Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild ($ 2,500) – Promoted to the wing next to it Chandler Stephenson ($ 4,700) and Mark Stone ($ 6,600) midway through Game 1, Nosek is an obvious value if he stays in the role. The line ran 5-to-5 possession with a 63.2 Corsi For percentage and attempted 12 shots through just 7:46 of Ice Age. Nosek also had his best offensive season this year, flashing upside down with a particularly strong 20-game trajectory scoring seven goals, 10 assists and 40 shots.

Stud goals

Robin Lehner of Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild ($ 8,400) – You’ll need to double-check who rolls out Vegas as a starter on Thursday, as head coach Peter DeBoer usually doesn’t announce who will start in goal and he switched back and forth between his two goalkeepers every game. Regardless, both are solid options on Tuesday. Vegas gave up the fewest goals per game in the league during the regular season, keeping Minnesota on the single tier and only 47 shot attempts in Game 1.

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins ($ 7,100) – With a 39-save on Sunday, the rookie just proved that the moment was too big for him. Sorokin had a few tough games this season, but overall, he finished with an impressive save rate of 0.918, 2.17 GAA, conceding two goals or less in 15 of 22 appearances. Also remember that this season the Islanders allowed the second fewest goals per game in the league.

Value for defense

Nicolas Hague, Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild ($ 3,000) – The sophomore defender comes out as a cross-category contributor who can move the fantasy needle most nights. He had five tries (three shots) in defeat on Sunday and recorded a respectable three assists, nine shots and five blocks over the last four games of the regular season. The Hague could also see some power play looks on Tuesday.

Adam Pelech, New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins ($ 2,500) – While the top pair blueliner doesn’t get any power-play looks, it was notable in Game 1 with six shot attempts (three shots) through a hefty 29:18 Ice Age. Pelech is also a willing shot-blocker with 73 to 56 games this season, so with a match minimum salary, he’s a useful source of cap relief.

Power-Play Defender

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers ($ 6,100) – Three power-play assists and a team-high 25:17 from Ice Age in Game 1 were a strong reminder of Hedman’s fantasy upside. He cooled the play, but played pitch-and-catch Nikita Kucherov ($ 7800) having the man advantage is a huge value boost. Hedman also offers a respectable floor due to his massive roll, shot volume and willingness to block shots.

Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild ($ 5,800) – This is a reduced salary for Theodore. Sure, he’s gone six games without finding the score sheet, but he registered five shots and a block in Game 1 to return 11.8 fantasy points. In addition, he finished the regular season rankings fourth in points and first in shot attempts per 60 minutes among regular defenders, so see if the attack returns in the short term.

