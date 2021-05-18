Peer meeting for science





Three students from Ixastula revealed in the Deusto tropics to Sandra Ahedo Gonzlez-Zabaleta, from Eusko Trenbide Sarea. They analyzed the movement capacity of plants for 2 months in response to a stimulus and yesterday announced their progress at this forum in Ensanche Hall. Your research may have many goals yet to be determined, including the best location for the plant. In addition to the presentation of the study on Monday Peer meeting initiative, at some Young participants from Bizilabe-Bilbao, The first research and entertainment center in STEAM regions in the Basque Country, Meet researchers and professionals in this field. In this meeting Young people shared their scientific and technological projects during the course with STEAM specialists from companies in Bilbao And from the research world, while showing them which projects they are working on. Some involve programming, such as building a safe, programming a gun to fire table tennis balls, and programming a video game. In the field of microbiology, the effectiveness of various antiseptics is analyzed. In the energy field, a portable solar charger and microplastics are being built to calculate and characterize the presence of this waste on the beaches. Al-Hayar Garazzi Andonegi’s scientific unit coordinator hinted at the importance of real references for young people. He expressed his gratitude for the presence of Anbiolab, which belongs to the Aclima group; BCAM, Eusko Trenbide Sarea, Formula Student, Team Biskay, from UPV / EHU, Gestionet, Ihobe and innovative food machines. Among the centers participating in the study presented yesterday are Artxandape, Kirikio ikastolas, Berri-Otxoa, Jesuitas-Indautxu, El Ave Mara, Sagrado Corazn, Esclavas del Sagrado Corazn-Ftima, Sanro Apstol, and Salesians in Deusto and Ignacio Schools with – Zurbaran, Eskurtze, Ibaizabal, San Adrin and San Ignacio for secondary education.

