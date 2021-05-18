Expectations for Panthers Rookie RB Chuba Hubbard





Once Mike Davis decided to sign with the Atlanta Falcons within the division, the Panthers left a pretty skinny running backroom. Trenton Cannon, Reggie Bonnafon and Rodney Smith all return, but to say one of those three is capable of being a number 2 back is a bit of stretch. Carolina made up for that gap in the draft by selecting Oklahoma State to back down Chuba Hubbard in the 4th round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Two years ago, Hubbard was one of the top running backs in the country and gained some recognition as a Heisman candidate entering the 2020 season. He ran for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per carry as a sophomore. However, Hubbard faced a number of ongoing injuries during the 2020 season and was never quite able to return to what he was the year before. He went from a worst-case second-round draft pick to day three. If Hubbard can get back into shape, the Panthers will get a massive stable by drafting him in the fourth round. What will Hubbard’s role be in 2021? Most day three running backs who get into the competition have to fight to see the field and often have to make their way to the depth map. As for Hubbard, I see him as RB2 from day one, considering he’s healthy, of course. He has the ability to hit big runs, make his way to a first down in short range situations, and can catch the ball just a little bit out of the backfield. That said, he still has room for improvement in all three of these areas. He is not the most powerful back and needs to develop some patience to get gaps to open in the front. Why did they draft Hubbard? Some felt that the Panthers had drafted Hubbard so he could replace Christian McCaffrey as his name swirls in trade rumors off-season, but that’s not the case. They drafted it solely on the basis that the running room needed a bit of a boost and to take some of the workload off McCaffrey’s shoulders. Hubbard is not coming to replace McCaffrey or even push for the runway. As long as McCaffrey is healthy, I wouldn’t expect to see Hubbard more than 70-80 times a year. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady will have to be especially careful about how much he uses McCaffrey, who comes from a season where he missed 13 games due to injury. With the NFL expanding the regular season to 17 games in 2021, it will be critical for someone like Chuba Hubbard to step up and eat some cash so McCaffrey can stay fresh late into the season. If all goes well, the Panthers have their best backfield duo since Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams. You can follow us for future reporting by clicking “Follow” in the top right corner of the page. Also make sure you like us on Facebook and Twitter: Facebook – @WVUonSI Twitter – @Si_WVU and Schuyler Callihan @RTLnews.







