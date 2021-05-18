Sports
Ashes villain swings Aussies over sandpaper saga
England veteran Stuart Broad has sent a warning to the Aussies ahead of the upcoming Ashes Series after the ‘sandpaper’ saga dragged back to the headlines after Cameron Bancroft’s last admission.
On weekends, Australian cricketer Bancroft has made the astonishing accusation bowlers on the team could have been aware of South Africa’s infamous ‘ball-tampering’ saga in 2018.
THEY’RE BACK: Aussie cricketers come home from Covid-ravaged India
‘TOO MANY MEETINGS’: Steve Waugh Torches Aussie Test Tactics
Bancroft was caught ‘messing with the ball’ by the TV referee in the third test in Cape Town in 2018 and Cricket Australian banned the opener from international and most domestic cricket for nine months.
Then-captain Steve Smith and David Warner were also banned for a period of time for their roles in the incident.
But last week, Bancroft sat down The Guardian for an interview and was honest and accepted his role in the ‘ball tampering’ incident.
But he also claimed there could have been a “consciousness” about what was happening.
On Tuesday, David Warner’s manager hit out at Cricket Australia (CA) and said that ‘the truth will come out at some point’.
Now the English bowler Broad has a hit with the Aussies, claiming that bowlers are acutely aware of the condition of the ball and warned his rivals about the upcoming Ashes series.
“Obviously I’ve never bowled in the Australian bowling attack, but I can talk about how Jimmy Anderson misses the seam four millimeters in an English test team,” said Broad. ESPN CricInfo.
“He’ll say ‘why does this ball have a mark on this? It’s because you missed the seam! Start hitting the seam, will you?'”
Broad said everyone on the team is expected to “ give in ” to the tactic of letting the ball swing or it wouldn’t work.
He also claimed that the Australians had hoped that this issue would be buried, but doubted it would continue all the way to the Ashes.
There’s no question the Aussies would have hoped this episode was sealed and delivered. I don’t see it’s still a talk. [when the Ashes start] in November, December, but I can see it being sung in the Barmy Army stands when they’re allowed, ”he said.
Michael Clarke targets Aussies
Broad’s comments matched those of former Australian Captain Michael Clarke.
Clarke aimed at the bowlers about the incident.
They have to hold the ball to bowl with it, Clarke said on Sky Sports Big Breakfast.
So if sandpaper is rubbed on the ball, they have to return the ball to the bowler and the bowler has to hold onto it before letting go.
I can now tell you if you took a pen, just a pen and put a little 1 somewhere on my cricket bat; on top of the handle, on the edge of the bat, on the toe of the bat, on the face, under the handle, anywhere, only a little number one I would have noticed.
When you exercise at the highest level you know your tools are good, it’s not funny.
Can you imagine that ball being thrown back to the bowler and the bowler not knowing about it? Please.
