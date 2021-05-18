Bulldogs best patriots in tight tennis match | Sport

MANCHESTER Burr and Burton’s Tucker Swim woke up Monday, ready to play his signature role as one half of the No. 1 doubles.

Things changed when Alejandro Sharpiro-Mochon missed the game against Mount Anthony, giving the BBA boys’ tennis player a new role, No. 5 singles.

Freshmen were the deciding factor as BBA had a 3-2 advantage and Swim and MAU’s Adam Retino were the last players to battle it out in a super tiebreaker.

Swim got away with a 10-6 win, securing the Bulldogs’ 4-2 win.

It took the freshmen some time to adjust, dropping the first set to Retino 6-0. Swim also found himself early in the second set, before fighting back to claim the 6-4 win and force the tiebreaker.

It was an even day of tennis on the tennis courts of the Equinox Hotel.

The Bulldogs jumped to a 1-0 lead on a strong performance by No. 1 singles Nick ODonnell, beating MAU’s Asa Kobik 6-0, 6-1.

Despite the one-sided score, the match was a lot closer than it seemed. A handful of games went to the deuce, including the first game of the match. Many others finished 40-30.

It was the second time that the opponents had faced each other in the past month. That fame led to some very competitive games.

ODonnell showed a very powerful serve that put Kobik in a difficult position to return, although the Patriot showed quick reactions by limiting ODonnell’s aces and keeping the ball in play.

The BBA seemed to give his serve a little extra power at crucial moments of the game by firing an ace at the set point to grab the 1-0 advantage.

Leading 1-0 in the second set and the second game at 2, ODonnell took another ace past Kobik.

ODonnell said he focused on slowing down when he found himself behind in games on Monday.

Being able to just slow down and play the point until you win the points really helps win those games, ODonnell said.

The BBA sophomore focused on those tight games early on, building a comfortable lead. Kobik took the sixth game of the second set 40-30 for his lone win. After a long volley, the MAU sophomore hit a powerful overhand shot that grazed the top of the net and surrounded the ball.

ODonnell stormed for the net, but the ball sailed a little too high for the Bulldog to handle, barely deflecting his racket to give Kobik the win.

ODonnell secured the match-point at 2 to secure victory and give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead on the day.

The No. 1 doubles match ended shortly after, and MAU’s Jordan Conner and Rowen Thompson secured the 6-1, 6-1 victory over BBA’s Braden Pearson and Carter Lincourt to level the situation at 1-1.

Number 3 singles between MAU’s Pete McKenna and BBA’s Blake Allen was a different battle.

McKenna eventually took the super tiebreaker 10-7.

McKenna chose his spots to rely on his strength and when to focus more on putting the ball where Allen wasn’t.

Early on, McKenna focused more on the finesse. Trailing 15-30 in the first game of the game and Allen on his heels on a volley, McKenna gently put an overhand shot just over the net that Allen had no chance for, in the evening things went 30-all. Allen would win the game 40-30, but McKenna prepared for success later in the game.

The Patriot rattled wins in the next four games to take a 4-1 advantage in the first set.

Then it was Allens’s turn to regain momentum in the back-and-forth affair and secure the next three to even bring the first set to 4-4.

The first of many crucial points in the game came to two in the ninth game of the first set. After a short volley, McKenna caught the net after a powerful return from Allen and aimed the ball down the left side of the field. Allen had no chance to continue the salvo as McKenna put it in a spot that Allen couldn’t reach, giving the Patriot a 5-4 lead.

With a 40-15 lead, McKenna hit a moonshot on a volley that hung in the air for several seconds. The shot somehow kept incoming, and although Allen managed to reach it, he was unable to play it back cleanly when his shot hit the net as McKenna claimed a 1-0 set lead.

Allen came back and took the first three games of the second set.

The third game featured two highly controversial fights. With Allen at the forefront of 15-love, the No. 3’s showed their entire repertoire on the longest salvo of the afternoon.

Allen and McKenna each covered powerful returns, covering the length of the field multiple times, and hitting both backhand and forehand shots as they competed for the point.

Allen eventually emerged victorious, giving McKenna a taste of his own medicine by gently placing a short net over the net with McKenna near the back line and preparing for a strong return.

McKenna fought back to bring it to second, and another double-digit volley followed, although Allen again secured the run to give him a 3-0 lead in the second set.

Those fights continued as the match did, and McKenna ended his fair share.

Those are definitely physical fights, McKenna said.

Trailing 3-0 in the set, McKenna faced a turning point in the game. The MAU No. 3 singles player said he needed to reset his focus at the time.

I was just trying to keep my cool, McKenna said. Make sure I get my photos.

Although he would eventually drop the set 6-2, McKenna regained his composure and was ready for success in the tiebreaker. The Patriot fired a pair of aces past Allen on a powerful serve in the second set, gaining confidence in his serve as the game progressed.

McKenna took the first point of the tiebreaker, but Allen took the next two to take the lead. McKenna stayed calm and rattled off three straight points for the 4-2 lead. McKenna remained in control for the remainder of the tiebreaker, eventually claiming the 10-6 win. That earned MAU its second victory of the day.

In number 2 singles BBAs beat Cristo Buckley Colin Devin 6-3, 6-2.

In number 4 singles, BBA’s Lucas Arrington beat Mike McKenna 6-4, 6-1.

No. 2 doubles was a double forfeiture.

MAU dropped the April 24 match for BBA 1-5. Patriots coach Trevor Grimshaw was happy with the improvement he saw on Monday.

Strong show today, a lot of games, the score did not reflect the level of the game, said Grimshaw. At the end of the day, sometimes even if you lose, the game level is still there.

MAU is now 1-5 in the season and will travel to Rutland on Friday at 4pm

BBA improves to 5-5 and hits the road at 4.30pm on Wednesday for a match with Harford