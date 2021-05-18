Toronto Raptors G Kyle Lowry: ‘I still have a lot of basketball in me’





Unlimited Free Agent Pending Kyle Lowry said Tuesday that he is not sure what his future holds with the Toronto Raptors, but made it clear that he does not believe his playing career is ending. The 35-year-old will enter the open market this summer after spending the past nine seasons with the Raptors. He said on Tuesday that family, money and tenure will be the most important factors in his decision on a free agency. “To be fair, my family will play an important role in this,” said Lowry. “And also money talks and years of talking, let’s face it… I have a lot more to give. A six-time NBA All-Star in his nine seasons with the Raptors, Lowry said he would be “happy” to continue his career with the team. “We’ll see what happens. Toronto will always be home, of course,” Lowry told reporters. “It’s a situation I would like to be in and if it works, it will be fine. If not, we make choices about what is best for myself and my family.” Lowry: “We’ll see what happens. Toronto will always be my home, of course. It’s a situation I would like to be in and if it works, it will work out. If not, we’ll make choices about what’s best for myself. and my family. “ Josh Lewenberg (@ JLew1050) May 18, 2021 However, he noted that his future could be tied to whether Masai Ujiri will re-sign with the Raptors, with the team president’s contract also expiring this summer. “I told him part of the reason I’m still here is because of him,” Lowry said of Ujiri. “So his decision plays a part in (my decision). I want him to get what he deserves. He’s the best there is … He gets his money and it’s well-deserved and well-deserved.” Lowry, a key player in the Raptors 2019 NBA Championship, said it’s important to him to compete for another title. “I want more championships,” said Lowry. “That has always been the goal. Money is added, but championships are why I play.” Lowry, who averaged 17.2 points, 7.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game in 46 games this season. chose not to ask for a trade at this season’s deadline, despite the Raptors sitting on the playoff bubble. “I made a promise,” Lowry said of that decision. “I started the season and said I wanted to be with these guys … I am a man of my word. And I rely on (general manager Bobby Webster) and Masai’s decision making and they decided not to. open communication. “I’m not that guy. I said something in January and I stuck with it. Those guys had the final decision and they didn’t call me (trade me). I’m rolling with what they’ve been doing for the past 8 years. I mean, I haven’t been happy with all the things they’ve done, but I’m going to keep it up. “ How is Kyle Lowry do you feel now? “Well rested.” Josh Lewenberg (@ JLew1050) May 18, 2021 A 15-season veteran with the Raptors, Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies, Lowry is ranked fifth among active players in assists and 14th in games played at 960. Lowry has just spoken to the media for 45 minutes. He said he wanted to hold the longest player press conference in franchise history. Add one more record to his Raptors resume. GREAT. Josh Lewenberg (@ JLew1050) May 18, 2021







