Times Union hockey all-stars

Had the state competition taken place, Johnstown coach Christine Krempa is confident the Lady Bills would have won the championship.

As it is now, the Lady Bills have demolished their Foothills competition, with Taryn Ringer leading the way.

Ringer graduates with the Section II record for the most career goals at 256 and eighth of all time in the state. Her 48 career assists are in fifth place in the section.

Eighteen of those goals and 10 of those assists came during one of the most unusual hockey seasons ever.

Section-wide, Suburban Council teams competed in the fall, while the leagues of the Foothills, Wasaren and Adirondack waited until Fall Season II, sandwiched between winter and spring sports, to compete. There was no section or state championship, only league tournaments.

“It was just useless to not be able to repeat our victory and try and fight for the state championship,” said Ringer.

“Still so grateful it could happen,” she said.

Krempa used Ringer differently this season to give younger teammates more experience on the further line. She played the forward further back along with Emily Fleming,

Ringer embraced the less ostentatious mentor role.

“I enjoyed moving on the pitch,” she said, especially seeing the pitch from a different perspective and giving other people the chance to shine.

“I think a lot of the girls look up to the men in the upper classes and it was really nice to see them and be able to help them,” she added.

The move also helped her hone her defensive skills, which will be an asset in the fall when she will play for Duke.

Krempa said Ringer leaves behind a legacy of excellence.

“It’s great to have had her there for four years to get kids to push themselves and try things that Johnstown kids didn’t try four years ago,” she said. “She just raised the bar insultingly.”

Although Ringer is excited about what comes next, she regrets having to leave her teammates in Johnstown. “But I’m happy to say I’m from here,” she said.

First team

Come on

Rachel Sterle, Sr., Shenendehowa: Sterle was a key part of Shenendehowa’s dominant offense, including adding a goal in Lady Plainsmen’s 3-0 win over Burnt Hills in the Suburban Council championship game. She will be bringing her talents to Syracuse’s Division I program in the fall.

Lily Gutch, Jr., Saratoga: An all-star of the Suburban Council’s first team, Gutch and the Blue Streaks, dominated the second half of the season, with their only loss a 1-0 battle against Shenendehowa. Saratoga defeated Columbia in the first round of the Suburban Council Tournament before falling to Burnt Hills.

Taryn Ringer, Sr., Johnstown: Ringer, two-time Times Union Athlete of the Year, started on the varsity team as an eighth-grader and consistently excelled, scoring more than 40 goals in her second and junior campaigns before sitting in the background to allow others field experience during a shortened season.

Midfield

Paige Thowe, Sr., Burnt Hills: After helping the Spartans to the Class B section title and making the state’s first team as a junior, Thowe had another excellent season and was named to the Suburban Council’s first team. She took the decisive score in Burnt Hills’ 1-0 shootout win against Shenendehowa to deal the Lady Plainsmen their only defeat all season.

Emily Fleming, Sr., Johnstown: Krempa called her “the perfect midfield playmaker.” Fleming had 13 goals and 11 assists in the season and finished her career with more than 100 points. She plays in the Fall Division I in Appalachian State.

Hannah Merritt, Jr., Shenendehowa: Another important part of Lady Plainsmen’s offense, Merritt, is a highly recruited junior. She was named to the Suburban Council’s first team and is said to have been one of the league’s representatives on the state’s all-star team.

Sophia Sericolo, Sr., Guilderland: Sericolo ends her career with the Guilderland program record for most career goals and assists. She controlled the games for the Lady Dutch and had the quarter-final shootout winning goal against Shaker before missing the semi-finals due to a quarantine issued by school.

Defense

Sarah Pratt, Sr., Johnstown: The backbone of a defense that allowed just six goals all season and held opponents an average of three shots per game, Pratt will play at Division II University of New Haven in the fall. She spent four years on the varsity team, starting from her sophomore year.

Lauren Shanahan, Jr., Shenendehowa: The Shenendehowa attack captured most of the headlines, but the defense, led by Shanahan, allowed just four goals all season, ending Burnt Hills in the championship game.

Tess Cody, Sr., Shaker: Another first team All-Star in Suburban, Cody helped the Blue Bison on both sides of the field, making important stops and adding a few goals along the way.

Goalkeeper

Senja Matson, Sr., Burnt Hills: After a remarkably regular season in which she and the Spartans ‘defense allowed only one goal in regular time, her performance in extra time and the Spartans’ semi-final shootout period against Saratoga secured the victory for Burnt Hills and sent them off. to the championship against Shenendehowa. .

Second team

Come on

Anna Lee, Sr., Johnstown

Julie Kuzmich, Sr., Shenendehowa

Jocelyn Hild, Jr., Burnt Hills

Midfield

Erin Fleming, Sr., Saratoga

Olive Genie, Jr., Scotland

Ayla Fauler, Sr., Hoosick Falls

Lauren Willis, Sr., South Glens Falls

Defense

Meara Bury, Sr., Shenendehowa

Olivia Stortz, Sr., Schuylerville

Celia Meher, Sr., Gloversville

Goalkeeper

Bianca Simeone, Sr., Guilderland

Coach of the year

Jeanne Frevola, Shenendehowa: Frevola retired from the Suburban Council at the end of the season as coach of Lady Plainsmen. In more than 20 years as a coach of Shenendehowa, she won two Class A state championships (2013 and 2016), seven section championships and three regional titles. Between her time at Shenendehowa and Hoosick Falls, where she began her career in 1987, Frevola achieved more than 300 victories.