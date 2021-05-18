



Copyright 2021 Roswell Daily Record Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I’ve called you by name; you are mine. Isaiah 43: 1. William (Bill) Aiken Bradshaw, III, 65, of Roswell, NM, died peacefully on Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Woodland Park, Colorado, where he had just realized his dream of completing his ministry studies at Charis Bible College. Bill was born on February 19, 1956 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Dr. William A. Bradshaw, Jr. and Mrs. Joan S. Bradshaw, who both went before him in death. He was Kelly Bradshaw’s beloved husband; loving father of Zach Bradshaw (tiler) and Hannah Bradshaw; proud grandfather of Declan Bradshaw; Nancy (Kent) Foster’s beloved brother, Jody (Lewis) Fisher; nice uncle of Will (Meg) Humphrey, Connie Humphrey, Liz Humphrey, Ryan Foster, Logan Foster, Carolyn Fisher and Brendan Fisher, all of whom survived him, and his sister, Amy Humphrey, who preceded him in death. Bill grew up in Pittsburgh, PA. He inherited his love for coffee from his mother, his preference for ice cream from his father and learned his fierce competitiveness when he was the eldest with three younger sisters. After graduating from the College of Wooster in Ohio, he found himself back at the Burgh, where he got a job in Hobbs, America, where he met his lifelong partner and wife of 38 years, Kelly Grogan Bradshaw. The two moved to Midland and Amarillo, where he earned a master’s degree from West Texas State University. Bill and Kelly then settled in Roswell, where they started and raised their family. Support local journalism

Subscribe today to the Roswell Daily Record. Bill had blue eyes, where his lively smile began, fingers dancing across the piano, and a quick wit that made lifelong friends of strangers wherever he went. He taught us to order pizza when Mom was traveling and to start every interaction with acceptance and love. His love for his family was surpassed only by his deep love for God, which he shared at every opportunity. Bill enjoyed his free time swimming competitively and in lakes, fishing and hiking with his family, cycling, carving a mountain while skiing and challenging everyone to a game of table tennis. These were all excuses to spend time and laugh with his many dear friends. He was known for his generosity and treated everyone with the same respect. Bill was always involved in his community all his life. Whether it was gathering food for missionary travel, building homes for those without, or lending a helping hand to everyone he met, he always took the time to show God’s love to people. He set swimming records as a member of the Shady Side Academy High School Swim team, was an active member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, the Roswell Geological Society, and was a former board member of Rivers of Life in Roswell, NM. Wherever he was or whatever he did, he positively impacted everyone around him. Bill found time to be a great athlete, a visionary geologist, a terrible dancer, and a devoted family man. He never shied away from adventure and had an eagerness to learn. His life was not free from hardship, which he dealt with with humor, compassion and with a little help from a fishing rod and a canoe. He leaves many friends to fondly remember him and his loud, joyful laugh. He also leaves a legacy of caring for people and sharing the love of Jesus Christ with them. A service will take place on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Christs Church in Roswell, 2200 N. Sycamore. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully proposes commemorative contributions to the Huntingtons Disease Society of America, 505 8th Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018 (limited for research) or any charity of your choice. Above all, Bill would appreciate an act of kindness to a stranger: be it a smile, a helping hand, a cup of coffee, and certainly an ice cream.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos