Sports
Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans Week 4 matchup has the widest spread of the 2021 NFL season
It wasn’t long ago that the Buffalo Bills were the season’s biggest underdog in a 2018 NFL game.
That season, the Bills were 17 points underdogs for the Minnesota Vikings in a week 3 matchup. Buffalo had opened the year 0-2 with hit losses to the Baltimore Ravens (47-3) and Los Angeles Chargers (31-20). Josh Allen’s first start on the road in his career would be against a Vikings team that was 1-0-1.
The game is remembered for Allen’s jump over Anthony Barr, but Buffalo took care of the business that day too. The team covered the spread and won the game 27-6.
Buffalo’s roster has been significantly revised since the 2018 season. Heading into the 2021 season, the team will have one of the NFL’s best and deepest rosters. As a result, Buffalo is only listed as an underdog twice this season in road games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The team opened as a 6.5-point favorite for their week 1 game at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it turns out that their week 4 game at Highmark Stadium against the Houston Texans has a significantly wider spread. In fact, this is the largest point spread of the 2021 season per Super Book Sports.
Things may change between now and week 4, but as of this writing, Buffalo is a 14-point favorite over Houston.
The Texans are a team in the middle of a renovation.
DeAndre Hopkins was traded in for next to nothing for the 2020 season, and JJ Watt – the face of the franchise – was released by Houston in February. Deshaun Watson, the last member of the famed team trio, will remain on the roster, but may not play for the Texans or anywhere in 2021 due to more than 20 lawsuits filed against the quarterback for inappropriate behavior and sexual assault. Before the lawsuits, Watson asked to be traded. With Watson unlikely to start in Houston, former Bills QB Tyrod Taylor is the favorite to win the job.
While there is a significant gap in talent between the Bills and the Texans on paper, it’s up to Buffalo to make sure they don’t play the role of the Vikings this season when the two teams meet in Week 4.
