HUB Football CAMP highlights some remarkable prospects

The CAMP presented by HUB Football will host its final event on Sunday, May 23 in La Mesa, California, just outside of San Diego. Numerous players have come through CAMP this year and have signed NFL and CFL contracts.

The importance of the OTA-style drills, held for professional scouts and performed by former professional footballers and coaches, is invaluable. Sports Illustrated has the roster of players who will attend the CAMP on Sunday, and we’ll give you a few names to keep an eye out for.

Alex Hornibrook, Quarterback, Florida State

At 6-4 and 220 pounds, Hornibrook is the size to play professional football. He is accurate, balanced in the pocket and can read defenses well. He finished his career with a 61% completion rate, throwing for 6,424 yards with 54 touchdowns.

His two biggest problems seem to be getting the ball to the field and making the right decisions. Hornibrook threw 35 interceptions as a colleague. Hornibrook plans to show he’s grown up and ready to take the next step at Sunday’s CAMP.

“For a freelancer like me, CAMP is a perfect opportunity to show teams what I can do. I am very grateful that this event is being organized and I will do my best to make the most of it. “

The last time we saw Hornibrook was at The Spring League in 2020. See if he makes some noise on Sunday.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Quarterback, Sacramento State

Another player to watch is Bethel-Thompson, who spent most of his professional football career between the NFL and CFL. He recently competed in the Aviators of The Spring League and helped them to the championship game.

“Since the end of my 2019 CFL campaign, where I threw 4,024 yards and 28 touchdowns in 13 games, I have trained and prepared for the next season, whenever and wherever that may be. my life and I look forward to showing that I throw the ball better than 90 percent of the QBs in the NFL, and combined with 11 years of professional football experience, I am ready to help an organization create a positive and constructive promote culture and win ball games. “

Bethel-Thompson has won at the CFL level, reaching the Gray Cup with the Toronto Argonauts in 2017. He enjoyed his best CFL season in 2019 when he completed 67.9% percent of his passes while having 4,024 passing yards and 23 touchdowns scored with only 13 interceptions. While Bethel-Thompson is considered a traditional pocket passer type, he is able to use his legs to lengthen plays and pick up extra yardage.

Nick Callendar, OL Colorado State

Nick Callendar will also participate in Sunday’s CAMP presented by HUB Football and he comes in with NFL experience after spending time with the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks, along with the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks.

Callendar usually plays tackle, but can slide in if necessary. While for the Roughnecks, their passing play was the best in the league, and given that Callender protected quarterback PJ Walker, it’s an easy bet to say Callendar had a big hand in that success.

Houston’s run game was also in the top five, so we’re looking for him as a key player who might be interested as an invite to an NFL training camp after Sunday’s CAMP.

Emmanuel Beal, LB Oklahoma

Another name to keep an eye out for this weekend is former Oklahoma linebacker Emmanuel Beal. Originally signed by the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, Beal was in the XFL in 2020 and played in all five games for the Tampa Bay Vipers before the league ended due to COVID-19. Beal ended his career with Oklahoma after two years with 176 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and one interception. He plans to return to the NFL this year and CAMP presented by HUB Football is the best way to do that.

HUB Football’s mission is to get free agent prospects on professional football rosters. The tools and resources that each player is given on a CAMP that is unique to help these players achieve their dreams.

Being coached by former professional players and taking part in OTA-style training for NFL scouts is a dream scenario for any potential client. Stay tuned for exclusive coverage of the HUB Football CAMP on NFLDraftBible.com this Sunday, May 23.

Here is the full list of confirmed participants at the HUB Football CAMP on Sunday May 23:

QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Sacramento State

QB Shea Patterson, Michigan

QB Alex Hornibrook, State of Florida

RB Xavier Quick, Winston-Salem State

RB Nolan Saraceni, Montana Tech

WR Juantarius Bryant, Austin-Peay

WR Andy Jones, Jacksonville

WR Keith Mumphrey, State of Michigan

WR Douglas Johnson, Henderson State

WR Colin Jonov, Pittsburgh

WR Mossi Johnson, UCLA

WR Jonathan Nance, Missouri

WR Timothy White, Arizona State

WR Matt Sewall, Bryant

WR Kyle Buss Kyle, Connecticut

WR Julian Williams, Florida International

WR Adrian Adams, Fort Valley State

TE Connor Davis, Stony Brook

TE Will Gragg Will, Arkansas

TE Nicholas Truesdell, Grand Rapids CC

TE Cyontai Lewis, Florida

TE Brandon Swain-Price, Southern State of Connecticut

TE Justin Barlow, Sioux Falls

OL Nick Callender, State of Colorado

OL Jackson Scott-Brown, Northern Iowa

OL Niko Culnan, Albany

OL Tamatoa Neher, Lamar

DT Sterling Johnson, Coastal Carolina

DT Daryle Banfield, Brown

DE Adedayo Idowu, North Dakota

De Uchenna Obinna, California-Sacramento

LB Brandon Marshall, Nevada-Reno

LB Korey Toomer, Idaho

LB Emmanuel Beal, Oklahoma

LB Gregory Matthews, Miles College

LB Quinlen Dean, New Hampshire

LB Malik Clements, Cincinnati

LB Brandon Payer, State of Colorado

CB Mike Stevens Jr., State of North Carolina

CB Bene Benewikere, State of San Jose

CB Robert Nelson Jr., Arizona State

CB Hakeem Bailey, West Virginia

CB Myron Morris, Wagner

CB Jalin Burrell, New Mexico

CB Michael Davis, State of Delaware

CBAdonis Davis, Abilene Christian

CB Malcolm Lee, British Columbia

Sister Harriel, Sacramento State

K Lloyd Greef, South Africa

K Jack Crane, Wake Forest

K Billy Deane, Shippensburg

K Paul Ortiz, Winona State

K Patrick Baki Patrick, n / a

P Markiesh Harmon, Worcester State

LS Ethan Tucky, Cincinnati

LS Mitchell Fraboni, Arizona State