Sports
HUB Football CAMP highlights some remarkable prospects
The CAMP presented by HUB Football will host its final event on Sunday, May 23 in La Mesa, California, just outside of San Diego. Numerous players have come through CAMP this year and have signed NFL and CFL contracts.
The importance of the OTA-style drills, held for professional scouts and performed by former professional footballers and coaches, is invaluable. Sports Illustrated has the roster of players who will attend the CAMP on Sunday, and we’ll give you a few names to keep an eye out for.
Alex Hornibrook, Quarterback, Florida State
At 6-4 and 220 pounds, Hornibrook is the size to play professional football. He is accurate, balanced in the pocket and can read defenses well. He finished his career with a 61% completion rate, throwing for 6,424 yards with 54 touchdowns.
His two biggest problems seem to be getting the ball to the field and making the right decisions. Hornibrook threw 35 interceptions as a colleague. Hornibrook plans to show he’s grown up and ready to take the next step at Sunday’s CAMP.
“For a freelancer like me, CAMP is a perfect opportunity to show teams what I can do. I am very grateful that this event is being organized and I will do my best to make the most of it. “
The last time we saw Hornibrook was at The Spring League in 2020. See if he makes some noise on Sunday.
McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Quarterback, Sacramento State
Another player to watch is Bethel-Thompson, who spent most of his professional football career between the NFL and CFL. He recently competed in the Aviators of The Spring League and helped them to the championship game.
“Since the end of my 2019 CFL campaign, where I threw 4,024 yards and 28 touchdowns in 13 games, I have trained and prepared for the next season, whenever and wherever that may be. my life and I look forward to showing that I throw the ball better than 90 percent of the QBs in the NFL, and combined with 11 years of professional football experience, I am ready to help an organization create a positive and constructive promote culture and win ball games. “
Bethel-Thompson has won at the CFL level, reaching the Gray Cup with the Toronto Argonauts in 2017. He enjoyed his best CFL season in 2019 when he completed 67.9% percent of his passes while having 4,024 passing yards and 23 touchdowns scored with only 13 interceptions. While Bethel-Thompson is considered a traditional pocket passer type, he is able to use his legs to lengthen plays and pick up extra yardage.
Nick Callendar, OL Colorado State
Nick Callendar will also participate in Sunday’s CAMP presented by HUB Football and he comes in with NFL experience after spending time with the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks, along with the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks.
Callendar usually plays tackle, but can slide in if necessary. While for the Roughnecks, their passing play was the best in the league, and given that Callender protected quarterback PJ Walker, it’s an easy bet to say Callendar had a big hand in that success.
Houston’s run game was also in the top five, so we’re looking for him as a key player who might be interested as an invite to an NFL training camp after Sunday’s CAMP.
Emmanuel Beal, LB Oklahoma
Another name to keep an eye out for this weekend is former Oklahoma linebacker Emmanuel Beal. Originally signed by the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, Beal was in the XFL in 2020 and played in all five games for the Tampa Bay Vipers before the league ended due to COVID-19. Beal ended his career with Oklahoma after two years with 176 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and one interception. He plans to return to the NFL this year and CAMP presented by HUB Football is the best way to do that.
HUB Football’s mission is to get free agent prospects on professional football rosters. The tools and resources that each player is given on a CAMP that is unique to help these players achieve their dreams.
Being coached by former professional players and taking part in OTA-style training for NFL scouts is a dream scenario for any potential client. Stay tuned for exclusive coverage of the HUB Football CAMP on NFLDraftBible.com this Sunday, May 23.
Here is the full list of confirmed participants at the HUB Football CAMP on Sunday May 23:
QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Sacramento State
QB Shea Patterson, Michigan
QB Alex Hornibrook, State of Florida
RB Xavier Quick, Winston-Salem State
RB Nolan Saraceni, Montana Tech
WR Juantarius Bryant, Austin-Peay
WR Andy Jones, Jacksonville
WR Keith Mumphrey, State of Michigan
WR Douglas Johnson, Henderson State
WR Colin Jonov, Pittsburgh
WR Mossi Johnson, UCLA
WR Jonathan Nance, Missouri
WR Timothy White, Arizona State
WR Matt Sewall, Bryant
WR Kyle Buss Kyle, Connecticut
WR Julian Williams, Florida International
WR Adrian Adams, Fort Valley State
TE Connor Davis, Stony Brook
TE Will Gragg Will, Arkansas
TE Nicholas Truesdell, Grand Rapids CC
TE Cyontai Lewis, Florida
TE Brandon Swain-Price, Southern State of Connecticut
TE Justin Barlow, Sioux Falls
OL Nick Callender, State of Colorado
OL Jackson Scott-Brown, Northern Iowa
OL Niko Culnan, Albany
OL Tamatoa Neher, Lamar
DT Sterling Johnson, Coastal Carolina
DT Daryle Banfield, Brown
DE Adedayo Idowu, North Dakota
De Uchenna Obinna, California-Sacramento
LB Brandon Marshall, Nevada-Reno
LB Korey Toomer, Idaho
LB Emmanuel Beal, Oklahoma
LB Gregory Matthews, Miles College
LB Quinlen Dean, New Hampshire
LB Malik Clements, Cincinnati
LB Brandon Payer, State of Colorado
CB Mike Stevens Jr., State of North Carolina
CB Bene Benewikere, State of San Jose
CB Robert Nelson Jr., Arizona State
CB Hakeem Bailey, West Virginia
CB Myron Morris, Wagner
CB Jalin Burrell, New Mexico
CB Michael Davis, State of Delaware
CBAdonis Davis, Abilene Christian
CB Malcolm Lee, British Columbia
Sister Harriel, Sacramento State
K Lloyd Greef, South Africa
K Jack Crane, Wake Forest
K Billy Deane, Shippensburg
K Paul Ortiz, Winona State
K Patrick Baki Patrick, n / a
P Markiesh Harmon, Worcester State
LS Ethan Tucky, Cincinnati
LS Mitchell Fraboni, Arizona State
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]