British team looks to the future with new faces for the Ice Hockey World Cup





The UK ice hockey team will show many new faces at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship in Riga, Latvia, with one eye on the future of the sport in the UK. After being promoted for the 2019 Championship, Great Britain defied the odds by avoiding relegation – in part due to the heroism of goalkeeper Ben Bowns, who will return to the squad for the 2021 edition. He will be joined on Pete Russell’s team by returning understudy Jackson Whistle and new call-up Jordan Hedley. In defense, veteran blue liner Mark Richardson is missing, with the 34-year-old not making the cut for the senior team for the first time since 2005. Despite limited playing time this season, Ben O’Connor will remain on the roster and will be joined by debutants David Clements, Jordan Tetlow and Sam Jones – with Great Britain using the tournament to develop a roster for 2022. Mark Garside and Paul Swindlehurst also return. After scoring just nine goals in seven games in the last championship, Great Britain has brought in a number of new forwards. Mike Hammond, scorer of four of them in 2019, returns with veteran Robert Dowd and Ben Davies; but there will be debuts for Lewis Hook and Ciaran Long. Canadian Brendan Connolly will also return to the British team after making his debut at the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in February 2020. This came after gaining eligibility in the UK after playing seasons in Belfast, Glasgow and Sheffield. The British team will be led in Riga by assistant coaches Adam Keefe and Corey Neilson, who will act as co-coaches. Robert Dowd returns to the front line for Great Britain in Riga Getty Images This is because head coach Russell returned to Germany only a few days ago after leading his German Ice Hockey League2 side Freiburg to the semi-finals, before losing to Bietigheim-Bissingen in five games. He decided to stay with his family, from whom he is divorced because of COVID-19. “My family has supported me like this throughout my career, but has been away from your wife and daughter for nine months,” said Russell. “I came home and just spent time with my daughter, it became clear that it would be difficult for me to leave immediately. “Coming back in nine months and leaving two days later would be pretty heartless.” Great Britain arrived in Riga on Sunday (May 16) for the championship ahead of the start of the competition on Friday (May 21). The championship ends on June 6. There will be no relegation this year as only the top flight of the World Championship will take place in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Great Britain kicks off its campaign on Saturday (May 22) against Russia and later plays against Slovakia, Denmark, Belarus, Sweden, Czech Republic and Switzerland in Group A.







