Eurowrap: Spain, Iceland and Guernsey

Domestic cricket across Europe comes to life when summer sets in. This weekend, the domestic competitions in Spain, Iceland and Guernsey have started.

Spain

Two of the Spanish regional competitions started this weekend. The East Coast and Central League (ECCL) started with three games. First, Madrid made the long journey to Murcia for a double header against La Manga Torrevieja and San Javier.

Madrid has just come out of a regional lockdown and you could forgive the players for being rusty in the first game of the season. Perhaps more considering they played against the defending champion La Manga Torrevieja. Madrid won the coin toss and hit, and if there was rust, LMT quickly found it. A top score of 30 by number five Harry Young was the highlight when Madrid was thrown out for 93, just behind 30. LMT made short work of the target, with Akash Panchal’s unbeaten 53 * taking the hosts to a 9 wicket win.

Maybe, with the cobwebs dusted off, maybe Madrid will do better on Sunday. Well, just a little bit.

Madrid again batted first, but lost three wickets in the first two overs. Firmly in the rear, the lower middle class continued to fight, but Madrid was eventually eliminated for 146. San Javier lost regular wickets, but a spicy 60 from Lovejit Singh put the game firmly in San Javiers’ favor and went on to win with three. wickets.

In the last ECCL match of the weekend, the intellectuals took on Sporting Alfa’s. First, the intellectuals went through the innings and were thrown out for 97. A 14-ball blitz of 38 * by Chris Munoz saw the Alfas complete the chase in 13 overs and won by 7 wickets.

Elsewhere in Spain, the Costa del Sol cricket competition began. The Costa del Sol Colts turned out to be more than a match for the Codgers, a 76-ball century from Maanak Nayak proved to be the difference as the Colts 225/4 beat the Codgers 125 all the way.

In the other Leagues match, the Costa del Sol Crusaders blew a massive 334/6 in 35 overs, thanks to centuries of Louis Bruce and Nadeem Malik. Opponents Granada CC managed to save only 189/8 in 35 overs and suffered a 145-point defeat.

Guernsey

The season also started in Guernsey. The first weekend of the Odey Wealth Championship saw two games, with Old Elizabethans taking on the Canaccord Griffins and Cobo CC against the Wanderers Irregulars.

On the King George V field, Cobo won the coin toss and chose to hit. The innings never really got underway, as Cobo slid to 88 all-out within 30 overs. For the Irregulars, who slid from 42/0 to 74/6, it wasn’t all easy. However, the batting was able to take a 4-wicket win within 20 overs of the allotted 50.

At College Field, Griffins won the coin toss and set the Old Elizabethans at bat. The top four got the Elizabethans off to a steady start, led by 58 by Charlie Birch. The Griffins’ strong bowling kept things tight and limited their opponents to 194/8 after 50 overs. Despite Luke Le Tissier’s 59 and Jordan Martel’s 47, regular wickets kept things in balance during the chase. A remarkable spell of Matthew Stokes bowling, 10-5-8-5 seemed to tip things in the Elizabethans’ balance, but an 11-run final wicket stand saw Canaccord to a narrow wicket victory.

Iceland

The furthest north cricket season started in Iceland on Sunday. The Islensk Premier League (PL), the domestic T20 league, has been expanded with a 4th club during winter, the Vestubr volcanoes.

In the first round of matches, the newcomers took on the defending champion, Kopavogur Puffins. First at bat, Vestubr was able to collect 130/7 from their 20 overs. The Volcanos took on a solid star and despite a 5-fer mid-innings from Puffins bowler J Subramaniyam, a later series of runs by Volcanos captain Nagarajan saw the debutants raise a respectable total.

The chase got off to a bad start for the Volcanos, with both openers for single digits. A solid 42 from S Bala kept the game balanced, but regular wickets from the Volcanos in the 2nd half of the innings saw the Puffins limited to 120/8. The Volcanos won their first game in the PL by 10 runs.

In the other days of the game, Reykjavik’s Vikings took on the Hafnarfjrur hammers. The Hammers hit first, and thanks to a spirited 42-ball 69 * from new recruit Dushan Bandara, they were able to put down an impressive 157/8 by the end of the innings. The Vikings’ response never really took off, and despite a late at bat from goalkeeper Bimsara, Reykjavik was eliminated for 139 points, with Hafnarfjrur winning by 18 runs.

