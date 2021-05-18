BYU Football: How the Wide Receiver Room Transformed Under Fesi Sitake

Since arriving at BYU in 2018, Fesi Sitake has transformed talent into the broad receiver position. If you don’t remember the WR room after the 2017 season, let’s take a walk through the memory.

In 2017, Matt Bushman led BYU in receiving 500-meter yards. Bushman was followed by Aleva Hifo (437 meters), Micah Simon (386 meters) and Jonah Trinnaman (305 meters). Players like Akile Davis, Trey Dye, Neil Pau’u and Talon Shumway also saw play time.

After the 2017 season, offensive coordinator Ty Detmer was fired and Jeff Grimes was hired as the new offensive coordinator. A few days later, Grimes hired Fesi Sitake as a coach for wide receivers.

Low season 2018

During that first low season, Sitake helped BYU transfer Dylan Collie to Hawaii. He also helped recruit Gunner Romney at BYU – Romney was an acclaimed Arizona recruit. Romney was one of BYU’s top two receivers last season and he will be an integral part of BYU’s 2021 offense.

Finally, Sitake brought in Dax Milne as a preferred walk-on. As you probably know, Milne was Zach Wilson’s top target last season. Milne had 1,188 receiving yards and he became the first WR called up from BYU since Austin Collie.

2019 Low season

After the 2018 season, BYU signed WR Chase Roberts. Roberts was one of the top riders in the state and an Under Armor All-American. After graduating from American For High School, Roberts left for a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Roberts recently returned from his mission and will be on the roster this fall.

BYU has also signed Keanu Hill as part of its 2019 signing course. Hill suffered a few nagging injuries during his first two years at BYU, but he has the talent to be a good player at the FBS level. Hill has shown flashes of his potential in limited opportunities.

Off season 2020

After the 2019 season, BYU lost their top three receivers (Micah Simon, Aleva Hifo and Talon Shumway) by graduating. The Cougars responded by signing Kody Epps, Chris Jackson and Terence Fall. They also signed Koa Eldredge and Devin Downing who left two serving missions after graduation.

Both Jackson and Epps saw limited playing time last season.

2021 Low season

After the 2020 season, Dax Milne declared himself for the NFL Draft. BYU had talented players such as Kody Epps, Chris Jackson, Keanu Hill and Brayden Cosper ready to compete for the free starting spot – the cabinets were far from bare.

Then the coaching staff added the Nacua brothers.

Samson Nacua, who was preparing for Timpview, was a transfer from Utah and Puka, who was preparing for Orem, is a transfer from Washington. The two Nacua brothers will immediately compete for game time.

So what does BYU get in Puka and Samson Nacua? Samson is more seasoned and will bring a veteran to the wide reception room. Samson will be a reliable target for any quarterback who wins the runway. Puka is arguably the best receiver to ever play high school football in the state of Utah. If he signed with BYU after high school, he would be the highest-rated WR recruit in BYU history.

In most years at BYU, guys like Epps, Hill, Roberts, Jackson and Cosper would compete for budding representatives. This season BYU could have those players as backups on the depth map.

The wide receivers will be a strong point on the way into the 2021 season. Whether Jaren Hall, Baylor Romney or Jacob Conover wins the runway, the starting quarterback has plenty of guns to aim for as the Cougars take on Arizona in Las Vegas.

BYU is in last place in recurring production and the 2021 schedule will be much more formidable than the 2020 schedule – a scoring drop-off should be expected. However, BYU still has enough talent on the roster to put together a productive 2021 season. After all, this author would argue that the 2021 WR room is the deepest since BYU gained independence in 2011.

You’ve probably noticed that our site looks a bit different. It is currently under construction and the ability to comment has been disabled. As we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, feel free to ask us any questions via one of our social media channels:

Facebook – @BuienRadarNL

Twitter – @Si_BYU and Casey Lundquist @casy_lundquist

Instagram – @BuienRadarNL