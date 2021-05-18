Bruins Survive, Avs Brawl, Penguins Health Iffy





These NHL playoffs are too good. If you’re not stuck with the TV in any of these games, I can’t help it. The Colorado Avalanche took Ryan O’Reilly’s bulletin board quotes to heart, and Colorado captain Gabe Landeskog also fooled Brayden Schenn. The Boston Bruins were just inches from a two-game deficit, but survived in overtime, and Pittsburgh Penguins’ injury woes may have taken a different turn. I suppose the NHL should keep the Wild Card’s Playoff format. A situation cannot be unfair, even if it makes for a much better playoff look in round one. And a situation like the 1987-88 Penguins would arise, where the Penguins missed the playoffs by 81 points (just seven shy of Patrick Division’s lead), and the Hartford Whalers made it to the Adams Division playoffs. with fewer points. Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Speaking of the Penguins, Evgeni Malkin was essentially a spectator at practice and Brian Dumoulin was absent. Head coach Mike Sullivan downplayed Dumoulin’s absence. Some questions are best asked rhetorically. Barry Trotz’s teams have beaten the Penguins in seven consecutive post-season games. Does Trotz get into the head of Pittsburgh Penguins? PHN +: Our “Off The Record” section remains a precursor to the latest hockey news. Serious talks are underway when the Buffalo Sabers put Jack Eichel on the NHL trading market and Patrick Roy lurking. NYI Hockey Now: Semyon Varlamov skated for an hour on Monday with the team extras. That probably means that Ilya Sorokin is getting a fresh start, but Trotz doesn’t say so. The other half of the East Division playoffs are as heated as you might expect. The Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Islanders should hope that the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins continue to work overtime and bother each other. Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins needed that big goal from a big player. Brad Marchand broke Bobby Orr’s team record for the fastest goal in a playoff OT, and the Bruins balanced the series 1-1. Our Boston guys are all on that series. Check out Boston Hockey Now to stay up to date with the other East Division series. NHL & National Hockey now: Colorado: Fight! The Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1. Gabriel Landeskog had a Gordie Howe hat-trick, including this one pummel Brayden Schenn for a dirty hit. Florida: Sam Bennet was suspended from one game for his vicious fine on Tampa Bay Lightning forward Black Coleman. Bennett will serve out the suspension in Game 2 on Tuesday. NHL.com: Carey Price was pretty good at his AHL rehab assignment on Monday.Price is expected to play in Game 1 on Thursday for the Montreal Canadiens. Sportsnet: Carolina raced past Nashville for one Game 1 win, 5-2. TSN: The Toronto Maple Leafs have promoted Hayley Wickenheiser to Senior Director of Player Development. That is quite a problem. They also named Danielle Goyette the Director of Player Development for this both the Leafs and Marlies. San Jose: The Sharks picked Rudolfs Balcers from Ottawa in January. The RFA had a breakthrough year with 17 points in 41 games. Now contract negotiations have started. Philly: The Philadelphia Flyers had a tough time this season. COVID hit them for the offside and injuries did not help. Sean Couturier also had a long, tough season. Pittsburgh Hockey Now has full coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins morning skate on Tuesday. We will then get an update on Brian Dumoulin and Evgeni Malkin.

