REPORT: Keselowski linked to Roush Fenway’s ownership role

Brad Keselowski has been linked with an ownership role at Roush Fenway Racing. (Photo by Sean Gardner / Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NC Brad Keselowski could soon become an owner driver in the NASCAR Cup Series.

According to an published report by Jim Utter of Motorsport.com, Keselowski was given the opportunity to become co-owner of Roush Fenway Racing.

The article states that the 37-year-old would become a full-time driver for the team, alongside co-owner of the operation which is currently making two Cup Series entries, alongside team founder Jack Roush and the Fenway Sports Group.

The deal would make Keselowski the driver of the No. 6 Ford, although it is unclear what that would mean for veteran driver Ryan Newman, who currently drives the car.

2012 Cup Series Champion Keselowski is on a one-year contract with Team Penske. Keselowski has been driving for the team since the end of the 2009 season.

Keselowski ran his first full season with Team Penske in 2010 and has racked up 34 of his 35 Cup Series victories for team owner Roger Penske.

A partnership with Roush Fenway Racing would also put Keseloski in Ford Motor Co. keep stable.

This wouldn’t be the first time Keselowski has served as a team owner at NASCAR, but it would be his first at NASCAR’s top tier. He previously owned Brad Keselowski Racing, which competed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series from 2008 to 2017.

Owner / drivers have a long history in NASCAR with some of the most successful drivers in the sport also taking on ownership roles. Recently, Denny Hamlin joined the ownership ranks by launching 23XI Racing alongside NBA legend Michael Jordan.