Cricket SA Transformation Ombudsman Urges Public Hearings





Dumisa Ntsebeza (included)

Cricket South Africa’s Cricket for Social Justice and Nation building project Ombudsman Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza said the SJN hearing should be public.

The SJN hearings were scheduled to begin on Monday, but have been postponed.

Ntsebeza also confirmed in an interview that CSA’s director of cricket Graeme Smith’s attorney David Becker had written to them. Cricket South Africa’s Cricket for Social Justice and Nation (SJN) ombudsman for the construction project Attorney Dumisa Ntsebeza said he will not participate in private hearings when it comes to the initiative. The SJN was set to launch Monday, but the interim administration has postponed the hearings after meeting Ntsebeza on Sunday. In an interview with sistance Monday, Ntsebeza said he will not be a party to “Gestapo-style” hearings. “I want it to be announced that I will not be a party to Gestapo-style hearings where we will be sitting in dark rooms,” Ntsebeza said on eNCA. “That will be the end of my engagement and I am very clear about that.” Spoke to Advs Ntsebeza & Ngqele ff. postponement:

• Legal objections were filed with them on Sunday!

• Include whether those aware of them open themselves up to defamation claims

• one interim board member even wondered why hearings are PUBLIC https://t.co/x7QNt8tAiS -? Are you ashamed of Mtimkulu? (@HloniMtimkulu) May 18, 2021 Netwerk24 reported this on Sunday that CSA’s director of cricket Graeme Smith’s legal representative David Becker wrote to Ntsebeza to clarify the SJN’s legal framework. Ntsebeza said legality regarding submissions has been addressed in the letter. “In that letter, the attorneys told me they are acting on behalf of their clients, Mr. Graeme Smith and (head of the anti-corruption unit) Mr. Louis Cole,” Ntsebeza said on eNCA. “ They wanted to know if, for the avoidance of doubt, those who will testify will be informed that the nature of the forum does not make them immune from a defamation claim, as they can take the opportunity to make a serious statement. to do. -the-cuff allegations without the benefit of legal advice. “

