A documentary about hockey legend Dhyan Chand

A docudrama about the early years of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand is in the works. Producer and entrepreneur Joyeeta Roy and Prateek Kumar Mishra, who have worked on a digital campaign to claim the Bharat Ratna Prize for Dhyan Chand, will work on the documentary, which focuses on the hockey wizard’s early life and struggles. The producers said they discussed the project with Dhyan Chand’s son, hockey player Ashok Dhyanchand and planned to start shooting in Jhansi and Allahabad in 2020, but the shooting was delayed due to COVID-19. Pre-production for the documentary will now begin in June and producers plan to release it on December 3, the 42nd anniversary of the legend’s death. Widely regarded as the greatest player in Indian hockey, Dhyan Chand won three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936. He played internationally from 1926 to 1949, scoring 570 goals in 185 games. Dhyan Chand was honored with the Padma Bhushan in 1956. His birthday on August 29 is celebrated every year in India as National Sports Day. Close to

